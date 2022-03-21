Library News for March 25th, 2022
By Jan Berg
The year 2002 was an interesting year for many reasons. Cast your mind back to those thrilling days of your when Windows XP was being shipped on computers. Napster was filing bankruptcy. Computers came with disk drives although flash drives were coming into common use I am leading off with this because 2002 was the year this library moved from the shopping plaza on Main Street (where North and South is now) to our current location. That move was occurring 20 years ago today and last week and back to the end of February. By 20 years ago today we had had our soft opening, had pretty much all the phones and computers working, had most of our collections mostly in place (although not mostly in order), and were welcoming you all to the beautiful new library. A lot has changed since then. We have filled out shelves and rearranged collections and brought in different furniture and some of the faces of library staff have changed as well. We plan on having our 20th Anniversary of the library being at this location on April 9th at an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hope to see you there! As much as some things change over the course of 20 years, some things remain the same or almost the same. I, for example, am still here. This column for example is still here. There is something to be said for persistence! Think of how many columns have been written over those 20 years. Say I missed a few weeks every year but even so, that number approaches 1,000. Think of how many books that were mentioned on average maybe a dozen so 12, 000 books. Does that seem possible? Check my math but I think that's right. In the meantime, below you will find some more books to add to that total. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Worth of Water: Our Story of Chasing Solutions to the World’s Greatest Challenge” by Gary White & Matt Damon. From the founders of nonprofits Water.org & WaterEquity, Gary White and Matt Damon, comes the true story of two unlikely allies on a mission to end the global water crisis for good.
“To Walk About in Freedom: The Long Emancipation of Pricilla Joyner” by Carole Emberston. Giving us a kaleidoscopic look at the lived experiences of emancipation, and challenging the consequences of failing to reckon with the afterlife of slavery, this candid oral history recounts the story of Priscilla Joyner who embarked on a quest to define freedom after the Civil War.
“Empire of the Scalper: The History of Surgery” by Ira Rutkow. Looks at the history of surgery from the Stone Age to today and traces its incredible progress from fledgling science to the seemingly impossible modern feat of organ transplants
“Illogical: Saying Yes to a Life Without Limits” by Emmanuel Acho. In this thought-provoking book, the New York Times bestselling author of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” empowers us to throw conventional wisdom-logic-out the window by asking us to replace the limits set for us, and which we set for ourselves, with infinite possibilities.
Fiction
“French Braid” by Anne Tyler. Follows the Garrett family from 1959 onward as they discover that their actions advance across decades and ripple through generations in the new novel by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Breathing Lessons”..
“The Summer Getaway” by Susan Mallery. Jumping at the chance to visit her beloved aunt to escape her life, Robyn, while spending time with the woman who’s like a mother to her, sees herself – and the people she loves most – with a bit more clarity, pushing her to take chances she hadn’t dreamed of before.
“Angels of the Pacific” by Elsie Hooper. Tells the story of the Angels of Bataan, nurses kept as prisoners during the occupation of the Philippines.
“A Ballad of Love and Glory” by Reyna Grande. Widowed by the Texas Rangers in the fight over the disputed Rio Grande boundary, a Mexican woman, skilled at healing, joins the Mexican army and falls in love with a Yankee deserter.
“Booth” by Karen Joy Fowler. Describes the multiple scandals, family triumphs and disasters that took their toll on the ten children of celebrated Shakespearean actor, Junius Booth as the North and the South reached a boiling point and the Civil War broke out.
“Citizen K-9, No. 3 (K Team)” by David Rosenfelt. Corey Douglas and his K-9 partner, German Shepherd Simon Garfunkel, investigate the cold case of a person who vanished from a 10th high school reunion, in the third a novel of the series following “Animal Instinct”.
“Give Unto Others, No.31 (Commissario Guido Brunetti Mysteries)” by Donna Leon. As a favor Brunetti investigates the accountant son-in-law of his mother's friend after he alarmed the family by suggesting they might be in danger because of his line of work, in the latest novel of the series following “Transient Desirea”.
“High Stakes” by Danielle Steele. Five women work together at a boutique literary and talent agency while the challenges of their individual lives causes chaos both inside and outside the office in a new novel by one of the world's best-selling authors
“The Book of Cold Cases” by Simone St. James. When Shea Collins, who runs a true crime website, the Book of Cold Cases, gets a chance to interview Beth Greer, an infamous woman acquitted of two cold case slayings, she senses something isn’t right and wonders if she is in the presence of a manipulative murderer
“Girl in Ice” by Erica Ferencik. A linguist is called to a remote island off Greenland after her deceased twin brother's fellow researcher discovers a young girl frozen in ice who, when unthawed, is alive and speaks a language no one understands.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system