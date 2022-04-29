The Norski Elite baseball team came to a DeForest Village Board meeting and it dressed to play the game. A sharp-looking bunch. The look is Chicago southsiders, but not everyone gets the nice white and blue pinstripe uniforms.
The middle school guy in me never likes to miss a teachable moment. I am lucky in these teachable moments. The same guy who taught me the games of baseball and politics also taught me the art of being a public servant.
The team came to talk playing time, or more accurately the price of playing time. The Village of DeForest has a beautiful new athletic complex and those places cost money to build and maintain. The new village rules define local, sanctioned-teams as having at least 50 percent of the roster residing within the boundaries of the Village of DeForest. Sanctioned teams get preferred slots for practice and field rental fees of $30 a game versus $125 for outside teams.
The Norski Elite are a traveling team. It plays at a higher level and against regional competition when the players aren’t in a local league. The 12 players all reside within the DeForest Area School District, but only four have village of DeForest addresses.
Following the rules, the village staff informed the team it would not be sanctioned this season. Like a catcher on a close ball/strike call, the team appealed the ruling to the DeForest Village Board.
High fives and forearm bumps salute good play, but great baseball moments deserve a curtain call from the dugout. Politics has the exact same culture. Hopefully, our Norski Elite players learned that life lesson. The meeting produced a couple of curtain-call board members.
The first is Bill Landgraf. Landgraf is the trustee who spoke against a waiver and made the motion to deny the appeal. The public entrusts him to make sure rules are enforced fairly and public funds are spent wisely. He did his job. Like a good umpire, he isn’t there to be popular. By making the motion to deny the appeal so quickly, he took the debate to the heart of the issue.
Give the next curtain call to Taysheedra Allen. She’s the one who so clearly saw the other side of a public servant’s job. DeForest built fields of dreams so kids could play ball. There were a dozen kids who couldn’t play on those fields. It was the board’s job to fix the problem.
Allen pointed to a temporary solution and it works. The board found a way to sanction the team for this year, knowing it has a few months to fix its rule. She didn’t lead to be popular, she took the lead to move a solution forward.
The local team is not the DeForest Elite, but the Norski Elite. It points to a larger regional solution. We need to support the contribution of DeForest taxpayers to building the village recreation department, athletic complex, and maybe some day an outdoor swimming pool by all who will use it. If we can share a school district, emergency services, a library, and senior center; we can make this happen as well.
Yep, baseball, politics, and public service are games played by pretty much the same set of rules.
The first is play hard, play fair, and when it’s all over, get in the high five line and share the icees with the other team.