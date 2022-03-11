You can ask just about anyone: Filling out forms is something I don’t like to do and seldom do I do it flawlessly.
I have found one form simple enough that even I could do it. I registered to vote at my new address. If you haven’t done it yet, go to Myvote.wi.gov or stop by your local clerk’s office. Wisconsin’s progressive tradition is still seen in your ability to register to vote on Election Day.
When Sen. Bob Dole died three months ago, I remembered checking his name on the first ballot I ever cast. We voted at the American Legion clubhouse in the spring of 1988. As I glanced around at all those old photos, I didn’t have to ask twice why we go to polls. I’m paraphrasing here, but the words of Rep. John Lewis said it best: Whatever the obstacles, overcome them and vote.
We all took our first notice of the voting process in 2000. Congress did, too. It passed the Help America Vote Act in 2002. Wisconsin invested about $30 million to create its version of the voter registration and verification system you see today.
One of the most amazing stories I ever covered was the Medford vote undercount in 2004. My connection to the story started around this time of the year in 2005. I was the last person working on a Friday afternoon when a letter came across the fax machine. It came from an election consulting firm.
Elections are big business and this company found an outlier in the vote totals and the ballots cast. Their routine check of the poll list revealed an almost 25 percent undercount in the certified results.
I checked in with the best elections watchdog I knew. Mike McKabe is smarter and more honest than just about anyone I’ve ever met in politics. He told me if that company found something, it was worth checking out.
The investigation by state and local election officials discovered the problem. The electronic counting machine was programmed incorrectly and counted the straight party bubble as a blank. It counted zero for each partisan candidate rather than one.
After all these years, a few things still amaze me. I’m disappointed we didn’t catch it right away. We never compared 2004 results to 2000 numbers. I’m surprised the candidates, the parties, and election officials didn’t notice it either. A hand count in the weeks afterwards showed Medford’s straight-party voters represented within 2% the votes counted in November. The first, certified count remains the record.
One thing I learned from covering this story is what a special breed municipal clerks and poll workers truly are. In Medford’s case, the clerk is the daughter of one of Chosin Few. Her integrity and zeal for honest, accurate, and open government is a great reflection on who she comes from. It is the professional standard we all see in most public servants.
Mistakes will always happen as human beings run single day elections in tens of thousands of communities across the country. This could sway results in any given precinct, but the sheer number of ballots cast is the best protection we have.
Fraud happens even less. Want proof? When was the last time you heard the name or watched the trial of someone commiting election tampering? No, the real issue plaguing our democracy is voter suppression efforts in all the ways it convinces people to stop trusting their ballot and the governments they produce.
We could pay a lot of school teachers, nurses, and firefighters what they are worth on the money former Wisconsin supreme court justice Dan Gableman has wasted looking for non-existent fraud in the 2020 Wisconsin election. With all of his recent blustering to the legislature and all of his intimidation tactics, he’s never answered two basic questions. The first is why isn’t he looking for the fraud in places like Door and Eau Claire counties, where results changed so much from 2016. If such a conspiracy exists, why do it in the places everyone would be watching? Secondly, why didn’t this conspiracy result in any other Democratic victories?
We can only hope GOP leaders come back to reality soon. After all, the answer might be the simplest one possible. Sometimes, voters do recognize the incompetent and negative in certain incumbents and remove them.