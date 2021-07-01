The big 4th of July weekend is here! I Hope many of you are planning to spend your holiday weekend right here in DeForest. For those of you going out of town, I wish you safe travels and remember: don’t mix drinking and driving.
The big 4th of July celebration in DeForest Fireman’s Park will run for three days. The festival will open at 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Several activities are planned for Saturday including a car show, inflatables and activities, kickball tournament and corn hole tournament. The parade will start at noon on Sunday. Activities and events will run all day. The big fireworks display will be at dusk.
When I was very young fireworks sales of all types were legal in Wisconsin. I remember my dad brought in a grocery bag filled with fireworks just before the holiday. There would be sparklers, and a few non-explosive items, two or three sky rockets and a package or two of small firecrackers. When it came time to light them, he handed a small “lady finger” firecracker to me and said, “Once the fuse starts to spark, you thrown it right away or it will explode too close to you.” He lit the fuse, I wound up to throw it, and it exploded right near my right ear. My fingers were shaking (luckily I did not get burned) and my ears didn’t stop ringing all day. I think that was the beginning of my hearing loss.
It didn’t discourage me from participating in future fireworks shows. Explosive fireworks sales in Wisconsin were illegal when I was growing up, but firecrackers and explosive fireworks could be bought by crossing over the state line and buying them in the Beloit area at the Illinois stores that also sold oleomargarine and lottery tickets.
About this time of the year I pull from my bookshelf a favorite book of mine: it’s Gene Shepherd’s book “In God We Trust — All Others Pay Cash.” The several short stories in this book are told by nine-year old “Ralphie Parker” who tells about growing up in Hohman, Indiana back around 1940. Most folks are familiar with the story about Ralphie wanting a Red Ryder Range Model Air Rifle which was immortalized in the movie “A Christmas Story”.
That story is my favorite one in this book, but close behind it is the tale of “Ludlow Kissell and the Dago Bomb that Struck Back”. It tells the story of Ralphie’s ‘old man’ operating a fireworks stand before the 4th of July. On the holiday the old man puts on a fireworks show for the whole neighborhood with the unsold fireworks from his stand. It’s a classic funny tale.
Whenever I want a book to cheer me up, I often turn to this funny book.