We are finally getting some cool fall weather and the trees are starting to change colors. I’ve got a great suggestion for you: get your bicycle out or lace up your hiking boots and enjoy the autumn scenes on our area trails. You have a great selection of trails to choose from in the DeForest/Windsor area. Get the whole family out and enjoy nature’s beauty close up.
If you’re not familiar with the trails in the area, I suggest you download the Village of DeForest Park & Trail Facilities Guide. It has a great map of all public trails in the DeForest and Windsor area with brief explanations of the various parks and conservancies in the area.
We are blessed with many miles of trails plus excellent picnic shelters, play grounds, and restrooms along the way. Study this guide and then plan your trip. To help you get started I have listed a couple of my favorite trails that I have enjoyed.
When I did most of my bike riding, over 60 years ago, there were no bike trails in the area. One of my more frequent rides outside the village was the trip to Windsor and back. Highway CV was a dangerous road for a bike to travel — no shoulder on the narrow road and fairly heavy auto traffic going 60+ m.p.h. A bike trip to Windsor is much safer and enjoyable today. Take the Liberty Land Trail and pick up the Antique Acres Trail. It will take you on a bike path over to the Windsor area — no vehicle traffic to worry about. Eventually the trail will connect to the Dane County Trail System. Then you can safely bike to Token Creek Park, Cherokee Marsh and through Madison on their many trails. Currently there are approximately 18 miles of bike trails in DeForest.
I used to walk along the Yahara River back in the 50s. The path through the tall grass was made by many feet taking this path. Now it’s a public trail along the Yahara River from the Western Green Park west to River Road. The Trail Head is the North Main Street Bridge across from Veterans’ Memorial Park or you can join the trail at the Western Green Park Shelter. It meanders through DeForest’s largest prairie restoration area. It’s a great level walk and you may spot several species of birds in here.
Just before the River Road exit there is a junction with Mayapple Trail which turns into the Yahara River Trail after the river goes under the South Street Bridge. The trail follows the Yahara River into the conservancy area. The trail eventually ends at Sunfish Pond just off Windsor Road. It’s a very pretty walk this time of the year.
In looking at the Trail Guide I was surprised at the large number of small neighborhood parks with playground equipment, picnic shelters and rest rooms.
Do you have a dog? You can take Fido for a run in the dog area at Bakke Conservancy out in the neighborhood of the yard waste and brush drop off area in the north-east corner of the village. Please pick up whatever deposits your dog may make.