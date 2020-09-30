My favorite season of the year is officially here. I’m looking forward to taking a driving tour in a few weeks to view the fall colors. I know many folks like to do the fall color tour in northern Wisconsin, but I personally think the color viewing is every bit as good in southern Wisconsin, closer to home.
My favorite tour is in southern Columbia County in the LakeWisconsin/Wisconsin River area, near Poynette. The Emerson family cottage was on the Wisconsin River, a few miles northwest of Poynette. I have many happy memories of times spent there with family and friends.
This 55-mile circle tour can be taken in about two hours, but it is more fun if you pack a picnic lunch and plan for stops along the way to hike, take a close up view of the sights, play in the parks, or even do some fishing. You can spend the whole day on this trip if you like. There’s fun for the whole family and you don’t have to fork out for a night’s stay in a motel.
Start from DeForest by taking County Highway V (North Street) out towards the Interstate. Go over I-39/90/94 and take the first road to the right on County Highway I toward Arlington.
Stay on Highway I through Arlington and past Firemen’s Park. When you get to Richards Road take a left.
After a short ways on Richards Road you will come to a stop sign where you will turn right on WIBU Road.
The WIBU radio station building is on top of the hill on the left hand side. After you clear the trees on the side of the road, enjoy a beautiful panoramic view of the area below. When you reach the first stop sign in Poynette turn left on CS.
Bear to the right when the road forks and enjoy a lovely ride through the Pine Hollow area. Jamieson Park will be on the right. It has picnic tables and a shelter along with nature trails into the woods surrounding the park.
When you get to the Interstate interchange, stay on CS and go straight ahead. After a couple of miles you will come to a stop sign at the top of Whalen’s Grade. Turn right here and go across Lake Wisconsin. The colors are usually great along the shores of the lake. If you brought along the fishing pole, the grade is a good place to wet a line.
After you cross the grade, turn left on Tipperary Road and enjoy the view as you travel the lake shore. You will come to the river and there is a nice little park called James Whalen Park with picnic tables, swings, a play area and sand boxes, as well as a toilet.
Continue the journey by following Tipperary Road to the right. The road winds through the trees and climbs up along the bluffs over the Wisconsin River. You will see some great views of the river and the far shore along this road, but I would not advise you to stop here — the road is narrow and there is no shoulder on this two-lane road. It eventually goes down to river level and at Wildcat Beach you will follow the road to the right until you come to the stop sign on Highway V.
Turn to the left on Highway V and the road will soon come to the river again at the end of Wildcat Bluff. From this point, the river gets very narrow with lots of sand bars. After two or three miles you will come to Oak Knoll. The old Emerson cottage is located on this little dead end road.
Continue on Highway V for about five miles and you will come to Hooker’s Resort. Follow the road to the right and at the top of the hill is Dekorra Park overlooking the river. This is a great town park that our family stopped at a number of times when the kids were young. It has picnic tables and charcoal grills, play sets, sand box, toilet, water pump, lots of grass area, a tennis court, and even a boat launching site.
Continue on Highway V for a couple of miles and you will come to Highway 51. Turn right on 51. Just as you come into Poynette turn left on Highway Q.
Go for about two miles and you will turn right into the drive at MacKenzie Environmental Education Center. This will be a stop where you are going to want to spend at least an hour or two. If you want to start by having your picnic first, go down to almost the end of the road and turn right to get to the large picnic area. There are many picnic tables and charcoal grills, picnic shelters and men’s and women’s bathrooms.
The area overlooks pheasant pens and much of the MacKenzie Center grounds. Enjoy a long nature hike after your picnic on one or two of the many nature trails. Take in the beautiful fall colors. Get close up looks at the animals in the Wisconsin Native Wildlife Zoo — see deer, a badger, lynx, wolves, bald eagles, turkey vultures, and more. The center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
When you come out of MacKenzie Center turn right on Highway Q and head to Highway 22 where you will turn right and head south. At North Leeds you can hook up with Highway 51 or you can turn left on Highway 60 and follow the signs to Lapacek’s Orchards at N1959 Kronecke Road. Choose from many varieties of fresh picked apples, pick-up a jug of fresh squeezed apple cider, let the kids pick their own pumpkins, pet the kittens, and see the goats. There’s fresh apple cider donuts and caramel apples available. Lapacek’s is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
I hope you enjoy your fall color tour!
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
