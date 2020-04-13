By Jan Berg
While we are waiting for this quarantine to end, let me remind you not only that great works of literature have been written during plague years in the past, but that books have indeed been written about that experience as well. As I’m sure you all recall, Giovanni Boccaccio wrote his most famous work, “The Decameron,” after the epidemic of 1348. That book is structured as a frame story and contains 100 tales told by a group of seven young women and three young men sheltering in a secluded villa just outside Florence to escape the Black Death. This book is available from Project Gutenberg as a download. In 1947, Albert Camus, wrote “The Plague.” Plague sweeps through the French Algerian city of Oran. The response to it allows the author to ask a number of questions relating to the nature of destiny and the human condition. Camus won a Nobel Prize for Literature in 1957. This book is available on Overdrive but has a hold list on it. The final book I would draw to your attention is “The Stand” by Stephen King. This book has been described as King’s apocalyptic vision of a world blasted by plague and tangled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. It remains as riveting and eerily plausible as when it was first published in 1978. I remember reading the book then, and for months afterwards I jumped every time someone near me coughed or sneezed. This book is also available through Overdrive.
We are getting closer to the end of the Safer at Home order that is now in place. What the next order will be is anybody’s guess and I, for once, will not speculate. We here (virtually) at the library are working hard to bring you programs online. We are continuing to order, receive, and process real books so that when that time comes, which it will, when we can at least crack open our doors wide enough to make curbside deliveries, there will be new physical books. Some of those new titles are listed below. Enjoy and stay well!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-century Memoir” by Madeleine Albright. Revealing, funny and inspiring, the six-time New York Times best-selling author and former secretary of state, one of the world’s most admired and tireless public servants, reflects on the final stages of her career and how she has blazed her own trail in her later years.
“Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Sideshow & Other Carnival Curiosities” by Believe it or Not. A complete compendium of curiosities is rich in history and packed with full-color photography.
“Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline” by Loretta Lynn & Patsy Lynn. This book shares the important and inspiring never-before-told complete story of the remarkable relationship between country music icons Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.
“Hamilton: Portraits of the Revolution” by Josh Lehrer. Includes more than 100 portraits of the cast, along with personal commentary by the cast about “Hamilton,” their experiences, and the show’s impact on them and the world.
Fiction
“The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix. When her hectic but predictable life is upended by a vicious attack by an elderly local, Patricia unexpectedly bonds with a well-read neighbor who her senile mother-in-law claims to have known herself when she was a girl.
“Masked Prey, No. 30 (Prey)” by John Sandford. When a Senator’s daughter discovers that an unknown extremist has been posting politician kid photos online beside vicious but legal ideological rants, Lucas Davenport is summoned by influential Washington leaders to prevent dangerous attacks on their children.
“The Silent Treatment” by Abbie Greaves. After Maggie intentionally overdoses on sleeping pills and ends up in a coma, her estranged husband, Frank, must figure out how to explain why he had withdrawn from the world and stopped speaking to her ... before he loses her forever.
“Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler. From the beloved and best-selling Anne Tyler, a sparkling new novel about misperception, second chances, and the sometimes elusive power of human connection.
“The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate. A modern-day teacher discovers the story of three Reconstruction-era women and how it connects to her own students’ lives in this latest from the New York Times best-selling author of “Before We Were Yours.”
If you would care to reserve any of these titles you might try looking on LinkCat. If the title is there then place a hold. Otherwise you can start (or add to) your To-Be-Read list, hard copy or a spreadsheet both work well. The library has no open hours since we are closed until we are told we can be open. No one is answering the phones. Visit our website at www.deforestlibrary.org and stay connected via our social media and through virtual options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.