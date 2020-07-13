By Jan Berg
A little over two weeks from now, on July 31, we will be celebrating Harry Potter's Birthday. This year, unlike in previous years, we will not be having a large birthday bash at the library. Instead all you Potterheads will be able to pick up a party in bag so that you and yours can celebrate in your homes. Our staff wizards are currently assembling the bags which will be available (possibly on Harry's birthday eve day ... that would be July 30) if all goes well and everything arrives from Diagon Alley. Those delivery owls are a little less regular due to the pandemic, so the date the party-in-a-bag will be available is fluid right now. Watch our website and Facebook page for more details. The number of bags available will be limited.
If the Harry Potter Birthday celebration is near at hand, can the end of the Summer Reading Program be far away? No it can't. The Summer Reading Program will end on Aug. 8 ... so a little more than three weeks. There is still plenty of time to record the books you have been reading over this summer, earn Dragon Dollars, and "purchase" prizes in the library's store. If you don't want to come in, prizes can be picked up through curbside delivery or our electronic locker. Below you will find some books you might care to read between now and August 8 and add them to your list. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Protocol: The Power of Diplomacy and How to Make It Work for You” by Capricia Marshall. The former U.S. Chief of Protocol under President Obama and the social secretary for the Clinton family explains why etiquette matters in diplomacy and how to use facilitation effectively to navigate cultural complexities with empowerment and respect.
“Nancy Pelosi” by Brenda Jones & Krishan Trotman. Part of a four-book series celebrating women in congress, this biography of the historic, trailblazing Speaker of the House describes how being the daughter of a Congressman and Democratic party organizer in Maryland prepared her to play the political game.
Fiction
“Read or Alive, No.3 (Bookmobile Mysteries)” by Nora Page. Delighted when the Georgia Antiquarian Book Society chooses Catalpa Springs for its annual fair, septuagenarian librarian Cleo Watkins investigates the murder of a con artist who had stolen a prized book from Cleo's cousin.
“Into Darkness, No. 5 (Children of O’Hara)” by Terry Goodkind. A latest novella-length entry in the highly anticipated series set after the events of the Sword of Truth novels continues the story of Richard and Kahlan’s children. By the best-selling author of “The Scribbly Man.”
“The Lightness” by Emily Temple. One year after her father leaves home for a meditation retreat and never returns, Olivia, yearning to make sense of his departure and to escape her overbearing mother, runs away and retraces his path to a place known as the Levitation Center.
“Two Truths and a Lie” by Meg Mitchell Moore. From the author of “The Islanders” comes a warm, witty and suspenseful novel filled with small-town secrets, summer romance, big time lies and spiked seltzer.
“The Mist, No.3 (Hidden Iceland)” by Radnar Jonasson. In this gripping conclusion of the critically acclaimed Hidden Iceland series, Detective Hulda is haunted forever by the events that occurred in an isolated farm house in the east of Iceland that opened its doors to a killer.
“The Mountains Wild” by Sarah Stewart Taylor. A series debut set in Dublin and New York introduces homicide detective and divorced mom Maggie D'Arcy, who in the wake of a disappearance and new clues reopens the investigation into her cousin's disappearance 23 years earlier.
“The Girl from Widow Hills” by Megan Miranda. Rendered famous in childhood for her miraculous survival of a dangerous storm, a young woman changes her name and struggles to hide from the media before waking up one evening to find a corpse at her feet.
“Interlibrary Loan, No. 2 (A Borrowed Man)” by Gene Wolfe. A sequel to “A Borrowed Man” is set in a future world of artificial intelligence where a clone is loaned out to a little girl before discovering that his original self, a mystery writer, is still alive.
“The Clutter Corpse. No. 1 (Decluttering Mysteries)” by Simon Brett. Stumbling upon a murdered body in a cluttered flat, professional home organizer Ellen Curtis begins to doubt suspicions that are targeting the victim's escaped prisoner son before uncovering disturbing links between the crime and her own past.
“The Golden Cage” by Camilla Lackberg. Discovering that the privileged husband for whom she sacrificed everything has been having an affair, an emotionally and financially devastated woman orchestrates a daring plot for revenge. By the award-winning author of the Fjallbacka series.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with the last curbside pickup available at 5:15. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.
