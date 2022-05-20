Loyal High School hurdlers weren’t always the fastest, but they were the toughest.
One of my first hurdling tests came on an early spring day in ninth grade. There was no track, so hurdle practice started from a broken curb, proceeded on the sand left behind from winter road maintenance, and then over a series of regulation-height hurdles. I stood in line waiting for my first try when the kid in front of me slipped and caught a heel as he cleared the barrier. When he finally got up, the blood gushing from his chin helped me make an early athlete’s decision.
“Where did you say the milers are today?” I asked, as I moved on to the distance running pursuit that still holds my heart.
Back is the only direction I haven’t looked since joining those distance runners. Many of my happiest days and accomplishments have come from pushing myself beyond limits I didn’t think I could reach, both individually and together in cross country team titles.
One of those memorable trophy nights started in Colby and ended at the Marshfield hospital. My niece struggled through her first delivery that day. When I reached the hospital, she was sound asleep; the baby wasn’t ready to party yet, and Grandma looked worn out.
“She’s asleep and I’m starving,” I told my sister. “Let’s go downstairs and get some dinner.” That cafeteria meal is a moment of joy we remember now when tougher days require us to take a break to the cafeteria.
The Central Street hurdles were not my first attempt at the discipline. Dad planted a scrawny maple tree in the corner of the backyard and every year it struggled to get a little bigger. When it was waist-high on a growing boy’s frame, I decided to make the leaping attempt. I made my run, took the jump, and stretched as far as I could on that summer day. Surprisingly, I made it. My groin still gives me muscle memory warnings not to try that again, but I made it.
Before that maple tree took hold, stargazing from a backyard tent was perfect. One of my all-time favorite childhood memories was a night mom had a cot next to mine as I braved a warm July sleep-out. We watched the stars through the screen and talked about all the possibilities the cosmos might hold. My love of science, dark skies and dreaming about the hurdles of what might be — all of them got a strong foundation that night.
After all these years, that maple tree is a beautiful giant. I think my kids were the first to discover it has the limbs and boughs to be a perfect climbing tree. We didn’t make nearly enough visits, but that September day was the best.
The fall debris it produces every year will be future lessons in raking and leaf pile jumping for kids I don’t know yet.
Dad doesn’t own the house or the maple tree anymore. He’s moved to a more suitable location to write the next chapter in his life story.
Don’t worry this story has a happy ending. The sleepy September baby is now a full-grown homeowner; she will deal with the flower beds and gutter clogging trees in the fall and decorate years of Christmas trees in the winter. Spring will bring a new hope and maybe a track star or two. Best of all, I know some summer evening she will set up her new tent and teach some little one about all the possibilities the cosmos can hold.