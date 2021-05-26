The big Memorial Day weekend is here. What are your plans for this holiday weekend? Let me offer a few ideas where you can celebrate right here at home. You won’t have to drive a long distance or fight holiday traffic on the highways and if the weather turns to rain or the cold temperatures persist, you’re close to your cozy home.
DeForest first Fri-Yay Celebration takes place in DeForest Fireman’s Park on Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Take the family down to the park for an evening of family fun. There will be food carts and beverages on hand for everyone to enjoy. Sydney Hensen will provide the entertainment. It should make for a fun night for everyone.
The Memorial Day Remembrance Event will take place in Veterans Memorial Park, North Main Street. The program will start at 11:45 but you will want to come early to secure a good spot in the park and to view close up the six foot long scale model of the USS Wisconsin which will be on display in front of the Navy station in the park.
This year’s event will mark the 30th Anniversary of the Desert Storm conflict. Also Rear Admiral John M. Higgins will be recognized as part of the Memorial program. Higgins was the 4th commanding officer of the USS Wisconsin. He has ties with Dane County as he was born in Madison in 1899.
John M. Higgins served in the US Navy from 1922 until retiring in 1961. He moved up the ranks to Rear Admiral and received many awards including the Navy Cross, Navy Distinguished Service Medal, and two Legion of Merit with Valor awards.
The U.S.S. Wisconsin was commissioned in April, 1944. The battleship served in World War II, in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. It was reactivated for the Korean War after three decades in moth balls. It also participated in the Persian Gulf War.
Those attending the event are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit upon. The DeForest Memorial Day Remembrance Event is recognized as one of the best patriotic Memorial Day programs in this area of the state. Last year’s event had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food carts will be in Windsor Community Park in the Bear Tree neighborhood from 5 to 7 p.m. on Memorial Day.
Have a great Memorial Day Weekend!