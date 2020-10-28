It’s time for a D News quiz. Let’s make this one about DeForest’s Norski Football history. Football fans — Let’s see how you fare on this quiz.
1. DeForest’s first football teams were first formed in the early 1940s. Who was the first coach that headed the first teams?
2. The coach had a nickname that was universally used by adults but you never heard students call him by that name.
3. When football first started the school’s enrollment was too small to field an eleven player team. So for years they played with ____ men on the field.
4. The school’s first coach built his teams into a top competitor in the conference. The conference was called the Madison _________
_______________. He retired from coaching in 1967.
5. Besides being head football coach he held two other positions in the DeForest School District what were his other jobs at DeForest High School?
6. In 1968 a new head coach was named. He continued to build teams that went on to win several conference championships and competed in many post season battles. He was enshrined into the Wisconsin Coaches Hall of Fame. He retired from the head coaching position in 1999. What was his name?
7. The highlight of his coaching career was when DeForest won the State Championship game against _________ _______ in 1982 at Camp Randall Stadium.
8. DeForest’s most recent State Championship year was this past season. DeForest scored two points after their only touchdown in the closing minute of the game. What team did they defeat in that hard fought game?
9. Who was the head coach for DeForest for the past several years? He grew up in DeForest and was a member of the DeForest team that won the State Championship in 1982. He was named 2019 Wisconsin Football Coach of the Year.
10. Where did DeForest play their games before moving to the field behind the high school?
ANSWERS: 1. Woodrow Stalder; 2. “Dutch”; 3. Eight; 4. Suburban Conference; 5. High School Principal and taught Latin. When the DeForest School District was formed, he was named Superintendent of the School District.; 6. Jerry Roelke; 7. Oconto Falls; 8. Menasha; 9. Mike Minick; 10. DeForest Fireman’s Park.
If you got 8-10 correct answers you’re a long time Norski Fan. If you got 4-7 correct answers you’re a fan, but not long-time. If you had only 3 or fewer correct answers you need to brush up on your DeForest Football history.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.