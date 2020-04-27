By Jan Berg
The good news is that the library is back in the curbside-pickup business. We started providing this service on April 24 and shall continue serving you this way until we can do more. While we are ramping up this service, we ask your kind indulgence. We are still figuring out some of the logistics. Right now our hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. We may adjust hours as we move forward and figure out what works best for you, Gentle Reader. Please watch our website for changes.
The better news is that as of right now, the new books you have been reading about recently in this very column, are in our library. Because the delivery service of our library system is not moving books between libraries, our new books are likely to stay around for a while. If you don’t know exactly what you want, we have a grab bag form on our website which allows you to tell us vaguely what you are interested in and we will vaguely try to match your request and bag those items up for curbside delivery.
The best news is that I have some new books to tell you about this week. Books have been ordered all along so new books will continue to arrive ... maybe not almost daily as was their wont, but they do keep on coming. Below you will find some of our newest titles. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Good Boy: My Life in Seven Dogs” by Jennifer Finney Boylan. The best-selling author of “She’s Not There,” New York Times opinion columnist and human rights activist offers a memoir of the transformative power of loving dogs.
Fiction
“The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd. A testament to the author’s talent for creating both compelling characters and intriguing story lines, this audacious novel centers on Ana, the fictitious Galilean wife of Jesus and sister of the infamous disciple Judas. By the author of “The Invention of Wings.”
“Dead Land, No. 20 (V.I. Warshawski)” by Sara Paretsky. In 1913, while on a break from her duties as a lady’s maid in Gilded Age New York, Jane Prescott is drawn into a murder investigation after a woman’s body is found outside of a refuge for women run by her.
“The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel. A treasured wedding gown made in 1928 Paris is handed down through four generations of women in a family shaped by the San Francisco social scene, two world wars, the Civil Rights era and the rise of Silicon Valley.
“The Moment of Tenderness” by Madeleine L’Engle. A collection of short stories by the late author of the Newbery Award-winning “A Wrinkle in Time” draws on L’Engle’s early life, career and faith to convey uplifting messages about the power of hope.
“Camino Winds, No.2 (Camino)” by John Grisham. The best-selling author of “Fair Warning” presents a follow-up to Camino Island that finds novelist Mercer Mann’s continued efforts to find literary inspiration in the idyllic region complicated by mysterious intrigues.
“Pretty Things” by Janelle Brown. To save her mother, a con artist who hustled to give her a decent childhood, Nina must run her most audacious, dangerous scam yet that involves a privileged young heiress as they both try to survive the greatest game of deceit and destruction they will ever play.
“Walk the Wire, No. 6 (Amos Decker)” by David Baldacci. The best-selling author of “The Fix” presents a highly charged thriller in which fan-favorite character Amos Decker embarks on an action-packed investigation that is complicated by Baldacci’s signature twists and turns. One million first printing.
“The Business of Lovers” by Eric Jerome Dickey. While a father struggles to reconnect with his estranged son and spiteful ex, his bodyguard brother is invited by three women escorts to consider a job as a male prostitute. By the NAACP Image Award-winning author of “A Wanted Woman.”
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is taking calls and providing service from 9:30 to 5:30 Monday through Saturday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.