By Jan Berg
This week we opened the library up a bit to the public. There are a lot of rules in place right now as we try to keep you, our staff, and our collection safe. And by keeping our collection safe I mean that right now, most of the items on our shelves have been quarantined for weeks and weeks. Newly returned items have been quarantined for 72 hours before they were shelved. This makes our collection "safe," which is why we ask that you have clean hands or are gloved when you handle it, thus keeping it safe for other browsers. Making appointments to use the library is unusual to say the least, but for right now, it's the best way we have to monitor the number of people in the building so that we don't exceed the percentage of capacity guidelines established by public health. As the guidelines relax, so will the need for appointments. I hope you will continue to bear with us as we all navigate this uncharted territory. Curbside delivery will continue while everyone gets used to going into public spaces again and feeling comfortable doing so. The delivery of materials between libraries is just starting now as well. The past couple of weeks materials returned to other libraries before everything shut down finally made their way back to their own libraries. Now items on hold at other libraries are beginning to move so some of your holds will begin showing up at our library. "About time!" I hear you say. I concur. Below you will find some of our new titles that arrived via UPS during the past week. Put them on hold! Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Book of Eels: Our Enduring Fascination with the Most Mysterious Creature in the Natural World” by Patrik Svensson. A first book by the Sydsvenskan arts and culture journalist draws on research in literature, history and marine biology in a portrait of the enigmatic European eel that share insights into the species' complicated origins and nature.
“Dare to Fly” by Martha McSally. The first American woman combat jet pilot and Arizona Senator presents a motivational life guide that explains how she overcame formidable boundaries by following a set of key principles based on making courage a choice.
“How We Change: And Ten Reasons Why We Don’t” by Ross Ellenhorn. A pioneering expert in substance abuse and psychiatric trauma challenges assumptions about change by encouraging readers to embrace their resistance to it, explaining how to better understand primal instincts that lead to self-destructive behavior.
“United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It, Why It’s Evil, How to Stop It” by Dinesh D’Souza. The best-selling author of “Illiberal Education” contrasts the socialist ideologies of today's American progressives against such historical examples as Lenin, Mao and Castro, arguing that socialism has abandoned the working class in favor of trend politics.
“The Next Great Migration: The Beauty and Terror of Life on the Move” by Sonia Shah. Reveals how the refugee crises and unusual animal migrations of today's world can be linked to historical migrations in earlier eras, explaining that migration should be recognized as an ancient and lifesaving biological response to environmental change.
Fiction
“Deep in the Alaskan Woods, No. 1(Alaska Wild)” by Karen Harper. Relocating to Lost Lake, Alaska, to escape her toxic past, a traumatized woman unexpectedly bonds with a wilderness survival tracker whose devoted protection heals her shattered heart. By the award-winning author of “Dark Angel.”
“Truth and Justice, No.31 (Sisterhood)” by Fern Michaels. Alexis Thorn and Joe Esposito rally the Sisterhood around an Afghanistan War soldier's grieving widow, a victim of a fertility clinic con artist who has destroyed her chance to have a child with her late husband.
“Parakeet” by Marie-Helene Bertino. A darkly funny and warmhearted new novel from the acclaimed author of “2 A.M. at the Cat's Pajamas.”
“The Second Home” by Christina Clancy. Inheriting their family's Cape Cod summer home years after long-term estrangement, two sisters are reunited by a man with a legitimate claim to the property who would set the record straight. A first novel.
“The Persuasion, No. 27 (Eve Duncan)” by Iris Johansen. Eve Duncan and Joe Quinn's artistic daughter, Jane, teams up with former flame Seth Caleb and confronts their complicated dynamic while trying to escape a brilliant psychopath. By the best-selling author of the Kendra Michaels series.
“Credible Change (Ali Reynolds)” by Judith A. Jance. Ali Reynolds and her team at High Noon Enterprises must race against the clock to save an archbishop who faces mysterious death threats. By a New York Times best-selling author.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
