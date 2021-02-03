“Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron passed away on Jan. 22. He was a great ball player and the holder of many major league baseball records and titles.
He broke into the major leagues in 1953 as a member of the Milwaukee Braves, and 21 seasons later, he was brought back to Milwaukee as a Milwaukee Brewer and was named a designated hitter until he retired as a player two years later.
When I heard about his death, I remembered many Milwaukee Braves memories from back in the years between 1953 until 1965, when the Braves played in Milwaukee County Stadium. They were powered by the hits and home runs of Hank Aaron, Eddie Mathews and Joe Adcock. The pitching aces for the Braves back then were Warren Spahn, Bob Buhl and “Fidgety Lou” Burdette.
The Milwaukee team was a contender for many years in the National League. In 1957, they won the World Series over the New York Yankees in seven games.
Hank Aaron was named Most Valuable Player in the 1957 World Series. They returned to the World Series the following year but lost out to the Yanks.
Sadly, the greedy owners moved the Braves to Atlanta in 1966, and, of course Hank Aaron moved with the team where he gained much fame through the years for his high power hitting. When his contract ran out with the Atlanta Braves he returned to Milwaukee for his final two years in professional baseball.
Our whole family was big fans of the Milwaukee Braves. My dad was the biggest fan. Whenever the Braves were playing, he was listening to the radio broadcast. You could hear the voice of Earl Gillespie nearly every day in the summer announcing the play-by-play on the radio in the Times Office, on the radio at home or while traveling in the car. When the Braves were playing, dad was listening. He cheered for the success of the Braves and would berate his brother, Warren, for remaining a Cubs fan through the years.
Once or twice each summer, he would take my brother Al and me to a game at Milwaukee County Stadium. What a treat that was!
I’d be sure to wear my Braves jacket and cap and we would get to the park early so we could station ourselves behind the Braves dugout. When the players came out for their pre-game practice, we would lineup behind the fence and ask for their autographs.
My sister could not go to the games because she was in a wheel chair (no wheel chair seating back then) and my mother would stay at home with her, so it was just the guys at the ballpark enjoying the brats, peanuts and pop while watching the game. Dad might have a beer if it was a hot day, but never more than one.
When the Braves made it to the World Series in 1957, my father was able to secure a pair of tickets to two games in Milwaukee. Dad and Al went to the first home game, and my mother and I attended the second game. Unfortunately dad and Al saw a loss, but mom and I saw a win.
Our seats were high in the upper grandstand in right field but we were in the sellout crowd at the park. The Braves were trailing in the late innings, but the power of our lineup was coming to bat.
I remember the fan sitting ahead of me. When Eddie Mathews came up to at bat with a man on, he made a big deal out of lighting his “lucky” Lucky Strike cigarette. Mathews hit the ball into the stands to tie the game. The next inning, “Hammerin’ Hank” hit a home run to win the game!
After the Braves moved out of Milwaukee, the town was without major league baseball for many years. Finally, the Pilots relocated from Seattle and the team as renamed the Milwaukee Brewers.
In 2001, a brand new ball park was built with a retractable roof and it was called Miller Park. I’ve seen a few games in Miller Park and I’ve enjoyed them, but they weren’t quite as exciting as the old Braves games were. At least that’s how it seems to this old timer.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
