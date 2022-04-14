My dad’s only bad habit after 92 years is being a packrat. He saves this paper or that one in great abundance. I inherited this trait. One of the reasons we do this is we think the artifact will be significant in the future.
A long move to a one-bedroom apartment helped me cull my collection, but one item tacked to the bulletin board is noteworthy this week.
The sheet of paper is a copy of a 1950s black-and-white photograph of Jackie Robinson, pitcher Don Newcombe and catcher Roy Campanella in a classic Boys of Summer pose. The value to this item is a Sharpie signature on one side, Sharon Robinson.
Like her mother, Rachel, who was Jackie’s wife, Sharon has a distinguished career as a nurse and educator. Like her father, she inspires us to break barriers and reach lofty goals.
Today’s is the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s debut game with the Brooklyn Dodgers, the first Black man to play Major League Baseball since the earliest years of the National League.
Ending the segregation policy of America’s pastime remains a significant milestone in the civil rights movement. President Harry S. Truman issued the executive order ending segregation in the United States military a year later. The Supreme Court would rule in the Brown vs. Board of Education case seven years later and Congress made one of its biggest contributions in 1965 with the Voting Rights Act.
I heard Sharon Robinson speak in the spring of 2018, when she made stops at a few schools in central Wisconsin. I was working as a middle-school paraprofessional that year and the role gave me an opportunity to study Robinson more than I had as a baseball fan.
Here’s a few of my takeaways from her speech and my preparation for the day.
Being the child of an iconic figure isn’t always easy. Like a lot of baseball families, the Robinson family moved, from Brooklyn to Connecticut. in the 1950s. Sharon chose to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C.
She told her audience she resented being thought of just as ‘Jackie Robinson’s daughter’ when she attended school and tried to downplay it. Her brother carried the extra burden of being a junior.
Jackie Robinson’s life was punctuated by the stands he took and the barriers to advancement for all he knocked down. He preferred to work behind the scenes as an executive for the Chock-Full-O-Nuts coffee company. Like many young people, her desire for change looked different than her parents.
Jackie Robinson died in 1972 from heart disease and the complications of diabetes. The remarkable life started in Cairo, Georgia, and a sharecropper family. Of bad places to be born a Black man, the time and place was not a good one.
His mother, Mallie, deserves credit for knowing she had to act to avoid a dead end life for her sons. They moved to Pasadena, California. And it gave them some hope.
Rachel Robinson set high standards for herself, and Jackie grew to meet those. Sharon said the couple made a rule to hash out any issues Jackie encountered on the baseball playing field before the trip home was complete.
Like most veterans of his time, Jackie Robinson took pride in his home and yard. The greatest generation won the war and then the peace. He took great pride in mowing his own substantial lawn.
Jackie Robinson’s service to this country helped to prepare him for the domestic civil rights battles he won.
He was a star in just about any sport he tried and his brother Mack was a silver medalist at the 1936 Olympics. Jackie Robinson’s college days at University of California-Los Angeles made him an automatic choice for officer candidate school, but the segregation of the day prevented it for himself and others. He fought the barrier, knocked it down and became a second lieutenant in the 761st Armored Division.
He was getting ready to ship out for Europe in the summer of 1944, when he boarded an army base bus at Fort Riley, Kan. Despite Army rules against it, the driver ordered him to the back. He refused and the civilian driver had MPs arrest him at the next stop. When his commanding officer refused to press unjust charges against Robinson, he was transferred to another unit and court-martialed.
Jackie Robinson’s story is important for all he did, but let’s hope one of the lessons is the work we have before us to make sure the segregation of color, gender, or zip code is a history lesson instead of current events.