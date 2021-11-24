When you’re editing a newspaper, sometimes it doesn’t really hit you as to what’s there until it is all laid out in one place, and our last issue was one of those times, with three separate gun-related crimes reported or in the court on one page.
They were entirely unrelated, minus one feature. And finding trends in rime statistics is notoriously difficult to do with any kind of accuracy, but I can’t stop thinking what our village news was on that page: a family robbed at gunpoint in Windsor, a shooting at the Club Bristol strip club, and a Windsor man indicted on felony firearm theft.
The trend was further highlighted with an announcement from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office of an incident in which shots were fired around midnight on Nov. 18 in the Town of Burke, with 40 shell casings recovered by deputies.
At the Nov. 18 Windsor Village Board meeting, during the public safety report, a trustee asked about a rash of vehicle break-ins, to which Dane County Deputy Joshua Seeley gave the common answer that a primary issue is people leaving their vehicles and garages unlocked, with valuables inside.
“It’s just people not securing their vehicles...leaving wallets, and I don’t know if it happened recently, but people leaving loaded firearms in their cars,” said Seeley. “I don’t know if it happened recently, but earlier this year and at the end of last year, I think it was two or three in DeForest and Windsor that had loaded firearms in their cars that were stolen.”
The closest approximation that I can recall in my past reporting was in 2018 when I was reporting in Portage and an unfortunate trend, according to the Portage Police Department’s lead detective, was the number of cases involving guns and drugs. And by that, it was a lot of cases involving young people, small quantities of drugs and a gun in the proximity.
A common scapegoat for these things is trouble coming in from the city--from Madison and Milwaukee. And while some of the cases involved out-of-towners and passers-through, they also involved local teenagers — high school students.
Although the light-speed growth of Madison and surrounding communities, such as the historic development of DeForest and Windsor, is probably not irrelevant, it is certainly not the case that urbanization equals more crime. When I lived in New York City between 2006 and 2009, a frequent topic of discussion was that there was hardly a street anywhere on the island of Manhattan that we wouldn’t feel relatively safe walking down at almost any hour.
The image of New York as a place where violent crime is lurking in every shadow had become a relic of decades past, as seen in movies from the ‘70s and ‘80s. There is a long discussion to be had in the factors and policing policies involved in that transition, but we learned that violent crime is not something that automatically comes with city life.
In our neighborhood, and elsewhere, one thing that has changed is the prevalence of firearms, particularly handguns and other guns not specifically designed for hunting birds or deer.
I’ve lived in some of the most densely populated urban centers in the world, but I still grew up in Wisconsin and know well enough the commonality of there being a gun cabinet somewhere in the house. At that time, people who owned handguns were rare and people that carried them around day-to-day were unheard-of outside of law enforcement.
So although I might not have a concrete, guaranteed answer for steering local crime statistics at will, I’m willing to go out on a limb to say that the last thing we need is more guns. And if I may assert myself here as a parent: America, if you want more guns, you need to learn to take care of the ones you already have, then we’ll talk.