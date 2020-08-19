Here we are in the ‘dog days’ of summer. Actually we have had fairly nice weather for this time of the year in southern Wisconsin this year.
I got to thinking back to some of the really hot summers that I experienced as a kid growing up in DeForest. The temperatures would reach into the upper 90s for days and the humidity levels were extremely high to add to the discomfort. There was little to no wind to cool things off. Our family lived on the second floor of an old two-story house in downtown DeForest with no big trees to shade the house from that blistering sun. And there was no air conditioning, not even a window unit.
In the 1940s and early 50s, about the only places that had air conditioning were movie theaters and some restaurants. Home air conditioning was rare back then. There were always good crowds at the Norway Theatre on Commerce Street during the heat waves. Folks were not too particular as to what movie was playing, it was a place to get out of the heat for a couple of hours. It was cheap entertainment … kids could get in for 15 cents and adult tickets were under a dollar. Pop corn was 10 cents a box.
My mother had devised several ways to beat the heat during the dog days. The number one rule was keeping the heat out of the house. All windows were shut tight during the day. Once the air was cooler in the evening, they were opened all night to let the cool air in. The window shades were pulled down on the east side of the house in the morning and the shades on the south side of the building were down all day. Once the sun began traveling to the west, the shades were pulled down on that side of the building. It was amazing how much cooler the house was inside by closing and opening the windows and shades.
We had fans but we didn’t have them blowing at high speed all the time. We had a couple of window fans in the bedrooms that were turned on at night.
During summer I was out of the house right after breakfast, came home when the noon whistle blew for a quick lunch, and out of the house again for the afternoon. However, when it was hot, my mom suggested that I stay in the house and read comic books during the hot part of the day. That longer lunch period was good advice.
Supper was usually around 5:30 p.m. and everyone was out of the house for the evening. The kids would play easier games than usual in the evening and my folks would sit on the front steps and visit with neighbors and folks who walked by. On extra hot, still evenings dad would start the Ford and we would all pile in for a ride. It wasn’t air conditioned but the wind was cooling. One of the favorite Madison destinations was the new Dairy Queen on East Washington. The menu at Dairy Queen back then was much simpler and cheaper. We usually ordered large cones either sprinkled with nuts or dipped in hot chocolate. Blizzards weren’t made back then and sundaes would be ordered only on special holidays. Once in a while my folks might order a small shake. There was no drive-in window and no inside seating … folks just stood in line at the ordering window and then moved over to the pick-up window. Boy, those DQ cones sure tasted good.
On hot days we would limit our activities to reading comic books in the shade or having ice cream stick races. There was a bubbler in front of Ethun Agency on Market Street. We turned the faucet so the water ran continuously. The water emptied through a hole at the side of the curb and ran about a quarter-block to the street drain just north of the Village Beauty Shop. All the kids in the neighborhood would save their sticks after eating an ice cream bar or popsicle and these would be used for the boat races.
On a hot afternoon, we would have quite a gathering of kids racing their boats down the Market Street gutter, picking their sticks out of the water just before they reached the gutter drain. It was great fun and if you got thirsty you could enjoy a cool drink of water and try to squirt one of your friends in the process. Only one thing was missing during these ‘dog day races’ — we had no dog joining in the fun. The only dog in the whole neighborhood belonged to Kruse’s and “Tilly” stayed in the house and slept under the bed on hot days.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
