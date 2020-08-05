I received a sad call from my neighbor, Kim Janovitz. They had to put down their faithful dog, Korby. He was a 12-year old Golden Retriever — a handsome dog — and he left an empty spot in the neighborhood with his passing.
Korby’s goal in life was simple; “Live every day to its fullest, be happy and love everyone.” He met that goal every day. I know he is missed by his owners, Kim and Sue Janovitz — and I miss him too.
Whenever I left my house, if Korby was outside, he would run to greet me and receive a pat on his head. If I went over to visit Kim and Sue, he would start barking before I got to the door. He would greet me as I came in the house and rush ahead of me up the steps and then once I sat down he would come over to get some petting. Two or three of his stuffed toys would be on the floor and he would occasionally carry them around. If he had to go outside he would take a toy outside and put it down while he did his business. When he was done, he would pick up the toy and carry it back inside and put it down on the living room floor. He would usually sit or lay down by Kim or Sue’s chair and put his head either on the arm of their chair or in their lap to get some petting. Once in a while he would come over to me to get some petting.
We had two dogs when Korby was next door, and he loved to play with them outside or come with Kim and Sue when they paid us a visit. He would try to play with our cat, Nutmeg, but she would have nothing to do with that. After a few bats on the nose he would get the message and leave her alone. Quite often he would bring along a toy but sometimes he would play with our dog toys. As he would be heading toward the door Kim or Sue would remind him that was not his toy and he would obediently leave it in our house.
Korby loved to come up to our place on Beaver Dam Lake. We had a large wooded lot and he loved sniffing through the woods looking for rabbits, squirrels or chipmunks. He never caught one and if he would have, I think he would have let it go without harming it. If we were fishing from our dock he would come down and sit with us and look out over the lake. He loved walking down to Sunset Point which was a short walk down the road by our place. When he was inside he would sprawl out on the living room rug and chew on a rawhide bone or one of his toys. He liked the lower windows in our place because he could look straight out. He also like spending time out on our deck overlooking the lake, especially if we were on the deck at the same time.
The dog loved to ride in the car with Kim and Sue. When they came out the door with him and headed to the car, he would joyfully jump in the back seat and as they drove off he would be sitting up high in the center of the back seat looking straight down the road. The Janovitzes said he when he was told he could not go in the car he would sulk but he would joyfully greet them when they came back home.
Korby’s favorite dog friend was Emma, a golden owned by Kevin and Lisa Linsmeier who lived just a few blocks from him in Oak Springs. Emma was a lighter color than Korby. She was a few pounds lighter and one year younger and they loved walking together. On nearly every nice day Korby would take Kim for a walk. They would stop at Emma’s and she would be waiting with her master and they would go for their walk on the Upper Yahara River Trail through Conservancy Place to the trail head which was Sunfish Pond off Windsor Road and then they would walk back. The trek was about 4-3/4 miles and they took it nearly every nice day, year ‘round. The dogs loved this walk. They played like young pups as they went along.
When Korby got older, he would sometimes get tired before they go to the trail head so he would sit down and would not go another foot further, so they would turn around and he would get up resume the walk.
The worst thing about owning a pet is you become so attached to them and then they grow old and pass away. Golden Retrievers usually live 11 to 12 years. Korby’s last year was painful for him but more painful for Kim and Sue. His back legs started to lose their strength. Where he used to walk five miles or more a day, it got to be a chore for him to walk around the block. He started losing his sight and hearing. He spent more time sleeping. Fatty tumors starting popping out on his body. It got to the point that he could hardly make it up the four or five steps from the front door to the living room. The time finally came to end his suffering.
When Kim called Kevin with the sad news that Korby was gone, Kevin said that Emma, who had suffered with infrequent seizures for many years, had been doing really well lately. That night she had a seizure that was soon followed by another. She had five seizures in three days before she passed.
I believe there is a pet paradise and Korby and Emma are up there having a great time playing every sunny day on that never ending trail.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
