By Jan Berg
Assuming you are reading this on Thursday, Aug. 27, that means there is still a whole weekend and a day to record all those books you’ve read this summer and to continue to read those books you have stacked up around the house in your “to be read” piles. I am so confidant at this writing that the community met or exceeded the community reading challenge that will result in ice cream being served to all drive-in concert goers on Sept. 1 that I have started buying up the local supply of ice cream cups. Today is not only four days (not counting today) until the end of the Summer Reading Program it is also National Just Because Day. This day offers up an opportunity to do stuff… just because and to celebrate this day any way you choose. Not because you have to, just because. And just because you may find some interesting titles listed below, cast your eyes further down this page. Below you will find some of the newest titles which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy” by Larry Tye. Draws on unprecedented access to personal and professional records and recently unsealed transcripts to share insights into McCarthy’s complicated personality and contradictory views, tracing his wartime heroics and the rise of his controversial anti-communist campaigns.
“The Presidents vs. the Press: The Endless Battle Between the White House and the Media — From the Founding Fathers to Fake News” by Harold Holzer. An award-winning presidential historian offers an authoritative account of how America’s presidents have maintained controversial relationships with the press, sharing stories about how executive power has been wielded to overturn press freedoms, prosecute critical reporters and reward loyal newspapers
“The Hunting of Hillary: The Forty-year Campaign to Destroy Hillary Clinton” by Michael D’Antonio. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of “A Consequential President” explores the right-wing conspiracy that operated for decades to continually discredit Hillary Clinton, sharing insight into the unique opposition she encountered behind the scenes.
“Decoding Your Cat: The Ultimate Experts Explain Common Cat Behaviors and Reveal How to Prevent of Change Unwanted Ones” by American College of Veterinary Behaviorist. Providing in-depth coverage of the underlying reasons for problematic feline behavior, a guide to promoting a cat’s physical and psychological health shares science-based anecdotes to explain how cats relate to the world and their environment.
“You Look So Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success” by Al Roker. A “Today” co-anchor shares his life lessons on success and happiness in a humorous essay collection.
Fiction
“Hieroglyphics” by Jill McCorkle. Bonding over the mutual losses of their parents in childhood, a couple determined to leave a history for their own children respectively sift through family records and obsess over a possible childhood home before uncovering troubling memories.
“Near Dark, No.20 (Scot Harvath)”by Brad Thor. A latest entry in the best-selling series that includes such award-winners as “Backlash,” “Spymaster” and “The Last Patriot” continues the high-suspense adventures of elite military operative and intelligence agent, Scot Harvath.
“The Wife Who Knew Too Much” by Michele Campbell. Marrying the once-wealthy man who she loved as an underprivileged girl, Tabitha discovers a diary by her new husband’s suicide-victim wife, who blames Tabitha and their husband for the violent way her life ended.
“The Grove of the Caesars, No. 8 (Flavia Albla)” by Lindsey Davis. When a serial killer taints the sacred grove of Julius Caesar, Flavia Albia, out of sympathy for the victims and their grieving relatives, teams up with the vile Julies Karus, a cohort of the “Vigiles”, to bring this killer to justice.
“The Lady’s Guide to Mischief and Murder, No. 3 (Countess of Harleigh)” by Dianne Freeman. A private family wedding at a bucolic Hampshire estate is threatened by the arrival of the Countess of Harleigh’s socially ambitious mother and a series of accidents that are tied to the agenda of an unknown saboteur.
“Come Again” by Robert Webb. Falling apart after her husband dies suddenly, Kate reawakens as her 18-year-old self on the day she first met her husband and embarks on a second chance to re-experience their love and save his life.
“The Ultimate Betrayal, No. 3 (Maximum Security)”by Kat Martin. When her father is implicated in the theft of millions in chemical weapons from a government depot, an investigative journalist risks her life to prove her father’s innocence and expose the true culprits.
“Deadlock, No. 24 (FBI Thriller)” by Catherine Coulter. Targeted by a vengeful psychopath who would destroy his family, Savich receives three mysterious boxes containing clues leading to an unfamiliar community and a young wife who must confront a decades-old secret.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
