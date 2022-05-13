As I write this, the Kentucky Derby is about 48 hours away. If you want to check the results, I will pick Epicenter as a nod to my love of geology. The fastest horse always wins is oversimplification, so I’ll go with Simplification as my second choice.
My eye is on Louisville, but my heart is with Dubuque this week. The Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque will hold its final session of live racing on May 15 and when it closes the sport will be left with a handful of tracks operating. A fair number of people will also be out of a job, a tough fate whether we are at 2 or 20% unemployment.
I visited the Dubuque track a couple of times. I made it to all but two of the Wisconsin venues when the state bet big on dog racing as the next big thing.
It’s easy to look back and see the flaws in the plan. The land the tracks sat on was always more valuable than the entertainment value of dog racing. Still, it provided early lessons in the value of analytics.
My days of visiting dog tracks was roughly around the same age I started going to minor-league baseball parks in person. My ‘home’ team was the Wausau Timbers and they played in the old downtown park. The old-timers in the bunch might remember Athletic Park hosted the WIAA spring baseball championships for many years. I also froze my buns off a few times at Appleton Foxes games at the old field.
It’s one thing to be a sports fan, it’s another to be an athlete. My reputation as an athlete did not precede me. I think it’s still huffing and puffing along the side of Highway 12 or packed away in a box.
The golf clubs did arrive a few weeks back. They are the sticks I bought in college and the $86 pricetag sticker on the driver speaks volumes about them. Since you asked, the 5 iron is my go-to club. Where it is going is anyone’s guess. I have one of those electronic returner cups in my apartment and it provided good entertainment through the winter. I played with some high-school friends recently and my playing partner said he noticed how much I was practicing on shag carpet when the ball zipped past the cup so many times on the green.
I hit my first bucket of driving range balls at the Lake Windsor Country Club a couple of weeks ago. The three-hole special looks like a good value, so hopefully a few summer evenings will include golf.
Editor’s postscript: Picking two of top three horses in the Kentucky Derby adds to my recent Kansas pick and start-to-finish win in the NCAA pool and a fantasy football championship.