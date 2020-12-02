Well, Thanksgiving is over and I hope you all had a happy holiday.
Now most everyone is thinking about Christmas which is less than a month away. Many of you have already decorated your Christmas tree. Since it is that time of the year, I’d like to reminisce over the years about some of my Christmas tree moments.
Years ago, right after Thanksgiving, the Marshall Wells store right around the corner from us, would have a truckload of cut Christmas trees delivered to the alleyway between their store on Commerce Street and the Wisconsin Power & Light building next door. Soon after the trees arrived my dad would pick out a tree and bring it home for the family to decorate.
My dad was a very talented and smart man who could do many things well. However, he had trouble picking out a nicely shaped Christmas tree. He always seemed to pick out the ugliest tree in the lot for our family.
Back then all of the trees in the lot were the balsam type so they were naturally more scraggly than other trees, like the Scotch pine or the long needled Norway pine. He would always get a tree six foot tall or taller, but there would be gapping holes between the branches.
When he put the tree in the stand and brought it inside, the whole house was filled with that great fresh pine smell. The tree was always placed in a corner of the room so about half of it faced the wall, out of view. We’d carefully turn the tree so the best side faced out. We would fill the stand with water and set about decorating. My mother would drape sparkling tinsel garland around the tree and loads of sparkling icicles hung from the branches. By the time we finished, it looked pretty good … then the needles started to drop.
Shortly after New Years the tree would be hauled out of the house. Even though we put down old sheets to catch the needles, a trail of pine needles would be left through the house and the skeleton of a tree would be standing in a snow bank for the village trash men to pick up and haul away.
When I got married to Molly, we had a Christmas tree in our apartment the first Christmas we were together and we continued to do so for every year after. I’ll never forget the first time we went Christmas tree shopping together. I was figuring we’d just go to the lot, find a tree that looked good and be done with the chore within about 15 minutes. That wasn’t Molly’s idea for picking out a Christmas tree. I swear she looked over every tree in the lot at least two or three times and it took nearly an hour to find that ‘just right’ tree.
After the boys came along, Molly wanted to revert to the Christmas tree custom that her family had where Santa decorated the tree on Christmas eve while the children were sleeping. I went along withe this plan for a few years, but then one year we got a late start on Christmas eve and the boys did not get to bed and asleep until after 10 o’clock. I went out to the garage where the tree was standing in a big glass jar of water. It was so cold that the tree was standing in a jar of ice. We managed to wrestle the tree upstairs and into the bath tub where we poured hot water on to the base of the tree and eventually the jar broke and the hot water from the bath tub faucet melted the ice block.
It was after midnight before we got the tree into the stand and began decorating. Then a train set and a hobby horse had to be assembled. We fell into bed after 5 a.m. and the boys were up before 7 a.m. After that we did not leave the tree decorating to Santa on Christmas eve.
When the boys got older, Molly and the boys decided that it would be fun to go to a Christmas tree farm and cut our own tree. I thought it was easier to go to a lot right near the house and pick out a tree, but I was in the minority. So we drove to the tree farm and of course Molly had to check nearly every tree on the farm before settling on the ‘just right’ tree.
Luckily we had a pick-up truck so it was easier to haul it home in the back of the truck rather than lashing it to the roof of car to get it home. Once we got the tree unloaded in the garage, we enjoyed hot Tom & Jerrys and hot chocolate to warm up after being outside all afternoon.
I finally convinced Molly that we should get an artificial tree. Yeah, I know it’s not as pretty as a real tree and it doesn’t have that fresh cut pine smell.
As I get older I find that I’m really bothered by standing out in the cold for any period of time. This way I can simply get my Christmas tree up from the basement and spray some pine scented air refresher to get the pine scented air throughout the house. I will bring back happy holiday memories as I put each ornament on the tree. I won’t be cold, but I might enjoy a hot chocolate while I decorate my holiday tree.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
