If you enjoy looking through Facebook postings, you might be interested in the group listing for DeForest entitled “If you grew up in DeForest Wisconsin you remember …”
About 2,000 readers have checked into this page. Some just read the stories, but many leave their comments. I find it pretty interesting and usually check it out a couple times during the week.
One story started with a very good pencil drawing of a pretty woman. She was not named and the art work done on a piece of drywall that was part of a firewall in the ceiling area between classrooms at DeForest Area High School. It was in the “A Wing” of the high school in classroom A108. The size of the drawing was about 2-and-a half inches high by 1-and-a-half inches wide.
It sure would be interesting to know the story on who did the drawing and why it was hidden above the ceiling tiles all of these years. And it would be extra nice to know the name of the woman and the identity of the artist.
The “If you lived in DeForest“ site has photos of various DeForest sports teams through the years. Photos of old streets are shown when folks got around by horses and buggies.
There is a picture of “C.B.” Gilbertson at the check out counter of Gilbertson’s store in Keyser. Another picture shows the old DeForest water tower. There is a photo of the old Norway Grove Lutheran Church being set on its new foundation on South Main Street after being pulled across fields and the Yahara River in the middle of the winter.
It’s fun to read the comments from many folks who once lived here, but now live far away. Most of them recall happy times in DeForest.
If you haven’t checked out this site, go to Facebook and type in “If you grew up in DeForest Wisconsin you remember” and join in the conversation.
Summer is almost gone and major league baseball is just starting it’s season. The NFL training camps are open, but a lot of questions remain about the upcoming season. Professional basketball is just finishing its season down in Florida. Many questions remain as to whether there will be fall sports in universities and high schools. Schools are supposed to start in a few short weeks.
Will schools open and how? Hopefully the vaccine will be available soon and then the world can put the coronavirus behind it and push forward.
I’ve spent many years on this planet, but I have never experienced a sickness as dangerous and unknown like the pandemic we now have.
Dick Emerson was the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
