Our DeForest football Norskies lost a hard fought homecoming game against Waunakee a couple of weeks ago. The visiting Warriors scored the game winning field goal late in the fourth quarter after DeForest led through most of the game. A light but persistent rain fell throughout the game to further dampen the spirits of DeForest fans.
But young folks are able to put aside their bad feeling after a loss and DeForest held their homecoming dance the following night at the high school. The dance time was shortened due to health restrictions, but a good time was had by those who attended. Students were happy that this special dance could be held this year. There was no homecoming last year.
This year’s homecoming activities brought back memories of DeForest homecomings back in the 1950s when I was a high school student.
Our football team was smaller than most of our opponents in the Madison Suburban League, but we won the conference title many years under the coaching of Woodrow Stalder. A Madison newspaper sports editor dubbed the DeForest team the “Little Norwegians”. That name stuck and was the team’s handle for many years. On the masthead of the DeForest Times-Tribune we printed the team’s mascot and the “Little Norskies” title for many years.
DeForest High School was much smaller back then. The total enrollment was around 225. Our class of 1958 numbered 58 students. The high school building back then was where the Holum Education Center is now located on East Holum Street and the old Union High School building was located on top of the terraces facing Holum Street.
Homecoming events and celebrations were not as elaborate back then as they are now. Most of the larger windows on DeForest businesses were painted in the days leading up to the big Friday night game. They all predicted a DeForest victory.
On Thursday night students gathered at the high school and we formed a huge conga line and the snake dance went through the downtown area and back to the high school where the makings of a huge bonfire sat on the space of land in front of the high school. Also waiting by the site of the fire was a DeForest fire truck and several firemen.
The Pep Rally started by singing the school song and doing some cheers. The fire was lit and a roar from the crowd went up when a straw filled mannequin dressed in the opposing team’s uniform was tossed into the fire. Then a few players and Coach Stalder gave short talks predicting a DeForest victory on Friday night. After some more cheers and the singing of “Headway” the crowd dispersed and the firemen stayed on to completely extinguish the fire.
All DeForest football games were played at Firemen’s Park. The field was located in the outfield part of the ball diamonds. Part of the field was located on the dirt infield of the ball diamond. Bleacher sections were put up on either side of the field. Some of the fans sat in the bleachers, but many of the fans stood behind a snow fence and walked up and down the field as the line of scrimmage moved. The field was natural grass — no artificial turf. If it had rained recently the ball diamond part of the infield turned into a giant mud puddle. The Little Norwegians ran the ball pretty much at will when they had the ball and the defense was stout against most opponents. Most games ended with DeForest winning by three or more touchdowns.
At halftime on Homecoming night the floats made by the four classes were paraded around the field followed by the Homecoming Court sitting in new convertibles furnished by the local auto dealers — the Ford dealership was (Howard) Grinde Motors and Pulsfus & Johnson Chevrolet was the Chevy dealership. The Homecoming Court was much smaller back then. The king was usually the captain of the football team and the queen was usually a cheerleader. If I remember correctly, other court members represented each of the four classes. Quite often these other members were also football players with a cheerleader as their partner for the dance. Also announced at the halftime were the results of the class competitions for window decoration, cheering, float decoration and most material donated for the bon fire. If I remember correctly, the senior class always came out on top.
The first year or two I was in high school, the homecoming dance was held on Friday night, a hour after the end of the game. This was changed to Saturday night which was a much better time.
I lived in the old John Connor house on Commerce Street and Nelson Bakke had his chiropractic office across the street. I would often see football players limping into his office on Saturday morning hoping for some relief from the bumps and bruises suffered in the game Friday night.
Homecoming at DeForest was a great time back in the 50s!