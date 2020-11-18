There are many deer hunters out there that are looking forward to the annual Wisconsin Gun Deer Hunting Season which will run from Nov. 21-29 this year. A lot of devoted hunters look forward to the deer hunt as being better than Christmas. They have checked out their guns and have all of their hunting gear ready to head out to their favorite hunting spot in a couple of days. Good luck on your hunt to bring back that big buck.
There are still some big whitetails out in the Wisconsin woods. In fact, the national hunting club of Boone and Crockett list Wisconsin as one of the top whitetail hunting spots in the nation. Many trophy deer are to be found in the Wisconsin woodlands.
My dad used to do some hunting when I was growing up. I remember every year he used to pin his deer hunter ID tag to the back of his heavy jacket and head out the door to try and bag that buck but I don’t think he ever shot a deer.
When I was a young teenager, he bought me a shotgun and we went hunting one year for squirrels and rabbits up by our cottage on Lake Wisconsin. The next fall he bought me a deer license and we went out together to find a deer. We had seen many of them around during the summer and early fall. We were in the woods all day and moved around to three or four spots. We didn’t spot a single deer, but we saw plenty of hunters and heard some shots off in the distance. As we were heading back home I could see that dad was discouraged.
When we got back to the cottage, he unloaded his gun, and as he was putting it into the closet, he said that he didn’t think he would go deer hunting again. He went on to say that in past years he would only see one or two hunters and there would always be deer but they would be too far away or on the run. This year he saw no deer, but plenty of hunters. So I unloaded my gun and put it in the closet and never took it out again. A few years later, I noticed the guns were gone. Years later I thought of taking up the sport again, but I was raising a young family and I really didn’t have the extra money to buy a gun, so I was content to sit and listen to others tell their hunting stories.
When I was running the DeForest Times-Tribune, I would run a ‘Successful Deer Hunters’ column every year. Folks would call in and report the bucks and does that they shot, how many points on the rack, and the general area where they hunted. There were always quite a few successful hunters every year and there were some really good hunters that were on the list every year.
Ethun Agency was an insurance and real estate business just a few doors down Market Street from the Times office and every year they would have a ‘Big Buck Contest.’ They had a scale set up in the alleyway by their office and each hunter that entered the contest would have his or her deer weighed and they would measure the rack. Prizes would be awarded for the largest deer and the biggest rack and I would take a picture of each of the winners with their deer and it would be in the newspaper.
Every year about this time, I think about Jack Sherman. He was a lineman for the Wisconsin Power & Light and a very good hunter and fisherman. He would get his deer every year. And then the accident happened — a live high voltage line hit him and the charge went through his body. His limp body was brought down from the pole by a fellow lineman and he was still breathing. He was rushed to the hospital and he survived but both arms had to be amputated at the shoulder.
Jack wasn’t going to let the loss of both arms prevent him from getting his deer. He had his hunting rifle outfitted so it could be mounted on an adjustable tripod. On opening day of the deer season he took his gun and mounted it on the tripod near a deer trail. It wasn’t long before a deer came along and he bagged his buck with one shot.
I took a photo of him with his deer. He said he had no doubt that he would get his deer. He went every year for years after that and I’m sure he got his deer every year.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.