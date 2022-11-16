Buck in the woods

The buck finally left the roadway, possibly on the trail of a doe.

 Photo by Chris Hardie

The rhythms of nature may change their tune slightly every year based on the weather, but the songs remain the same.

The end of October and early November brings the fall breeding season for deer, also known as the rut. It’s a time of physiological, behavior and chemical changes for deer as well as for bow hunters who make it their preferred hunting dates.