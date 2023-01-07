Abigail Lowery

Abigail Lowery

 Contributed

After much thought, I have decided to not run for re-election as village trustee for the next term. My term will expire in April.

Thank you to everyone who has ever voted for me, shared a kind word, asked me a question related to Village business, shared an opinion, hosted a yard sign, or talked with me after I knocked on their door. I am so appreciative of your trust, communication, and support. The last six years have been some of the most meaningful years of my life. I could not have done it without you.