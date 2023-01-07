After much thought, I have decided to not run for re-election as village trustee for the next term. My term will expire in April.
Thank you to everyone who has ever voted for me, shared a kind word, asked me a question related to Village business, shared an opinion, hosted a yard sign, or talked with me after I knocked on their door. I am so appreciative of your trust, communication, and support. The last six years have been some of the most meaningful years of my life. I could not have done it without you.
When I initially ran for village trustee in 2017, I was so energized, passionate, and motivated to serve my community. At the time, I saw so many things going wrong: a president who spouted patriotism while simultaneously hurting the very people he was supposed to represent, a lack of women in government (particularly the DeForest Village Board, which only had one woman on the Board at that time), and people feeling disenchanted and cynical about our representative democracy. I was sick of sitting on the sidelines, watching and complaining.
I maintained that energy, passion, and motivation, which caused me to want to run again in 2019 and 2021. Now we get to 2023, and I am very emotionally tired. I am worried I will not have the same energy, passion, and motivation for another term. I am very much an all-or-nothing person, so if I do not feel “all in” about something, I do not want to do it. DeForest deserves the very best of me and the very best of every person elected to represent this wonderful community. With that said, I would like to step aside for someone new to serve starting in April.
Encouraging new people to run for office is a huge passion project of mine. I want more women, more people of diverse backgrounds and experience to run. Now that women have achieved parity on the Village Board, I hope that continues. That will only continue if we ask capable, passionate women to run. They do not need a fancy degree or a certain level of professional prestige to run. They just need to care about their community, and take the time to listen and learn about the issues that are important to their community. Are there any women in your life you could ask to run for office? If they are interested but not ready to do so, they could run a different year or try a village committee first which involves a smaller time commitment. (To learn more: https://www.vi.deforest.wi.us/committeescommissions .)
Besides more women running for and serving in elected office, I have seen great accomplishments or progress in other areas as well. I hope to see the following continue and grow in the Village:
More affordable housing for people who make less than $60,000 a year as well as seniors and people with disabilities
Openness, transparency, and strong ethics
Being good stewards of our natural environment by minimizing urban sprawl and protecting our current natural areas
Efforts to reach out and engage the community for input
Strong support for our library and the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center
An emphasis on family-friendly services and events
Proactive management and maintenance of Village infrastructure
Efforts to diversify our police force and make department policy as transparent and accountable to the community as possible
A respectful, collaborative relationship between and among the Village Board and Village staff
I do not know exactly what the future holds for me. I may turn my attention to a completely different profession or field. I have so many interests that I am often overwhelmed by them: playing the tuba, the fiber arts, volunteering for good political candidates or local non-profits, advocacy around disability/aging issues, advocacy around ethical governmental reform, and taking care of my family. On the other hand, I may miss serving in government and run again in a year or two.
“I am not bound to win, but I am bound to be true. I am not bound to succeed, but I am bound to live by the light that I have. I must stand with anybody that stands right, and stand with him while he is right, and part with him when he goes wrong.” - Abraham Lincoln