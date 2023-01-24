Wisconsin voters are still recovering from all the ads associated with the November elections that decided races for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress, and the state Legislature.   Now comes another big race -- this time for former Chief Justice Pat Roggensack's seat and a 10-year term on the state Supreme Court.

The race will decide philosophical control of the high court, which has  been in conservative hands.  The stakes are big because of issues that could come before the high court: abortion and legislative maps among them.   The race is already attracting national attention from special interest groups and deep-pocketed donors.  