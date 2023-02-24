Gov. Tony Evers’ first budget after reelection lays out his plans on two big issues — tax cuts and aid to local governments.

Now it will be up to the Republican-controlled Legislature to make revisions to his plans. The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, stacked in Republicans’ favor, will do most of the heavy lifting in changing Evers’ two-year budget plan.

The Capitol Report is written by the editorial staff at WisPolitics.com, a nonpartisan, Madison-based news service that specializes in coverage of government and politics and is distributed for publication by members of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

