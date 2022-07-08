I find as I get older my memory drops some short-term memories. Where I parked my car and which direction I just walked from likely to slip past the gate. Internet passwords? Forget about ‘em.
There was a time when information like every Super Bowl matchup, NCAA men’s basketball champions, lineups for major league baseball teams, and the top songs and movies was easily recalled.
In those simpler days, the location and approximate dates for Farm Progress Days was also the kind of information I might remember. I know there must be a few folks from our community going up north next week for the big show. It’s now known as Farm Technology Days and the Roehl families are hosting it south of Loyal. If you remember nothing else about the town, check out Shecky’s Snack Shack. If you like old-fashioned ice cream stands, it’s the best.
The Roehl farms are country neighbors, and that makes sense as brothers Lowell and Erlin are the patriarchs of what you see now.
Long-term memories? Those are just fine. Like the time I helped milk cows on Erlin Roehl’s farm.
I was a classmate and Sunday school pal of his son, Doug. It was the summer of our first grade year, and in modern terms we would call it a play date. As a city kid, it was my first real experience seeing how the country kids spent a summer day.
Doug’s older sister was the tour guide for most of the day. I remember walking down to the pasture, checking out the electric fence, and discovering milkweed pods for the first time. It must have been sweet corn season, because she gave us some wild story about our parents being the tooth fairy.
The barn had an Earthen ramp to the haymow level. It was all so cool, and the best part was the barn tour as a preview to the evening chores I’d be helping with. The instruction I still remember vividly was to not flip the orange until milking was completed.
Evening found me in more of an observer role rather than a full-fledged farmhand. Still, I know the most important step. Don’t flip the orange switch until the milking was completed
Doug kept learning farmhand lessons and eventually became a master carpenter. Some of his best work was turning the barn into a place for rustic events. If you want a country wedding or similar event, it’s the place to be.
I visited the old barn a few years back when Erlin and the family hosted a June Dairy Month breakfast. His pride and smile were evident that morning as he showed me Doug’s work, but more importantly, the timber frame skills of his father in constructing the initial structure.
The latest equipment, best techniques, and cutting-edge of being successful in agri-business will be on display at the tent city on Lowell’s farm. Make sure you stroll down to Erlin’s farm too for a great reminder of the pride and effort of family farming in Wisconsin.