The post-holiday edition of a newspaper can be a challenge. If you followed the on-line edition of the paper, you can see the fruits of those labors with five photo collections produced in as many days. From the disc golf championships to the DeForest Fourth of July Celebration and on to a fifth quarter with Bucky and the band, it was a busy week.
The busy start to my week left me a couple of days to explore into the Driftless Region. I ventured over to Spring Green for Hamlet on Wednesday evening and then enjoyed the sandbars along the Sauk/Iowa counties line the next day.
I’ve been trying to recalibrate my internal guidance system (that’s an INS) Since moving south from northcentral Wisconsin. Distance and time traveled here does not match the same effort upstate.
I visited an Ice Age Trail landmark, Gibraltar Rock near the Merrimac Ferry landing, on a beautiful spring solstice. I clicked the trip odometer on the way home and discovered it was just over 20 miles from home. I considered the time, exit ramps, and traffic home and compared it to my favorite 20-mile treasures in Taylor County. I used to make those drives all the time, and now such an outing requires planning, motivation, and answering yes to “Do I want to spend that much gas money?”
The same trip back home could bring me to Mondeaux Recreation Area, Timm’s Hill, Wood Lake, the Lake 11 or Jerry Lake Segments of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, the Rib River, or even Poinatowski. Towering hemlocks or clean water flowing over a gravel bottom.
The next circle out on my old personal map would be the 38 miles home to Loyal, or more northwoods locations like Big Falls County Park. A tranquil geological wonder, I once spent an afternoon figuring out how many times each drop of the water cycle had passed a favorite rock in the stream.
The next circle out was the hour to the Wausau area. Summer morning drives to club swim team practices were early but enjoyable.
In days with a smaller car and different dreams, my circle would include Hurley and the nearby wonders of the UP and Lake Superior.
I imagine someday I will have a whole new set of geographic circles for my mind’s reference in this part of the state. As far away as Baraboo, Portage, Wausau, Chicago and beyond.
I’ll finish off this print edition week with some pictures from the Gary Rocker show at the DeForest Area Public Library. I’m reminded of the public address announcement at the end of a show by the King. “Elvis has left the building.” I’ll leave you with another end of the show line, this one repeated from the balcony of the library the week before. “I won’t say good-bye, but I will see you around real soon.”