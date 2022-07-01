One thing all community newspaper reporters and editors know is which weekends are the can’t miss it, wouldn’t want to miss it times in town.
The Independence Day holiday is one of those weekends in DeForest. The summertime happenings in the Fireman’s Park area haven’t disappointed. I look forward to an enjoyable working weekend.
The Fourth of July is the ultimate American holiday. The best of weather in many parts of our land, it asks nothing of us, but invites us to give what we can. For many of the food vendors this weekend, a large crowd funds their community projects and outreach. Come hungry and thirsty. It supports Scouts, churches, and civic organizations.
As I plan for where I will be, my memory goes back to past July 4s and places I won’t be this year.
Milwaukee, 1988 - A last big weekend with three friends before we went off to college. The first night included a tailgate party meeting with Twins hall of famer Tony Oliva.
Summerfest was a first for all of us. The Rave Ups will always be in my summer soundtrack. A massive fireworks display over the lake in a year when drought conditions canceled other displays.
Our foursome became three a couple of weeks later. I still don’t know the lesson, so I have to chalk it up to life.
Pittsville, 1997 - The Pittsville Heart and Sole 5-mile race started about the same era as DeForest’s Fourth of July run. Pittsville holds a July 3 evening race on a fast course. Without checking the record books, certainly one of my best performances.
We can never go back, but our personal records always carry forward. With some gentle polishing, the memory and the time get better.
Medford, 2012 - Medford had an event called Strawberries and Cream Festival which expanded the former Fourth of July fireworks. The extra days supported organizations and projects in the same way DeForest’s celebration does. The consolation for flipping a Medford Lions hamburger or bratwurst through the years was knowing it was a little more funding for local projects and faraway dreams.
I was leading the church youth group that summer. The festival leader offered us a small donation toward our trip to the national gathering if the teens would put on some simple kids games.
Those were amazing kids. One of them is a doctor and the others have gone on to successful adult lives. I remember how well those teens embraced another important element of why communities hold local festivals, operate swimming pools, and shoot fireworks at night.
We do it for the kids who don’t get away to the family cabin or Wisconsin Dells on a holiday or summer weekend. For those kids, the local event is their water park or northwoods getaway.
Rib Lake, 2015 - The northern Taylor County village always does its local event on July 3 many of us found our spots along Lakeshore Drive for the fireworks show. After years of looking, I had finally found a perfect spot near the island, with one small buzzing issue.
Don’t believe people when they tell you Rib Lake mosquitoes can carry away small children. Just know they are fearsome enough to mug a wild turkey while standing flat-footed.
Loyal, 2020 - My final stop on the July 4 memory lane. My hometown’s fireworks display launches beyond the center field fence at the community park.
The coach for most of the championship seasons on the diamond was Darrell Laschen. He is one of those people who makes their way to multiple halls of fame for all they accomplish.
Even in his 80s, he still organizes holiday games for the community’s youth and reunion events during the day and early evening.
He was still pitching to all the kids in 2020 and even coached my niece’s daughter at the junior high level. I got a rare chance to sit with him and watch a game through his expert eyes.