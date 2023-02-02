Amid a brisk pace of development activity in metro Milwaukee, the region’s construction labor market is as tight as it has been in at least 20 years.

The outlook is not entirely alarming, as the report finds the region’s pipeline of new workers is strong. Still, more apprentices may be needed in some trades, and ongoing efforts to diversify the construction workforce may need to be bolstered.

