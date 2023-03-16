With the largest surplus on record, state policymakers have an unprecedented opportunity in the 2023-25 budget to make once-in-a-generation progress on some of Wisconsin’s biggest challenges.

Gov. Tony Evers has proposed using the surplus to enact substantial income tax cuts for low and middle-income earners. In addition, he is proposing record spending increases, including a massive boost in aid to schools and local governments that would fundamentally reorient their fiscal relationship with state government. Some of the governor’s proposed changes have a chance to win backing from Republicans in the Legislature, while others appear to lack support.

