More Wisconsinites are dying in the prime of life, from causes that chiefly include COVID-19 or drug overdoses. At the same time, there is another encouraging mortality trend: Wisconsinites in older age groups are dying at lower rates.

Over the last two decades, Wisconsin and the nation have seen marked declines in three leading causes of mortality: heart disease, cancer, and cerebrovascular disease such as stroke, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show. This has contributed to a sizable decline, from 2001 to 2021, in death rates among Wisconsinites ages 65 and up — despite a recent uptick in mortality due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

