Milwaukee stands out among its peer cities for its stark racial inequity in homeownership, with larger disparities in homeownership rates than 10 national peer cities.

These and other findings come from the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s latest in an ongoing research series on homeownership disparities in Wisconsin. For this comparison, Milwaukee peer cities were selected including Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, El Paso, Fresno, Kansas City, Memphis, Tampa, and Tucson.