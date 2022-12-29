For decades, programs that offer public dollars to businesses as incentives to create jobs have played a prominent role in state and local economic development strategies. Now a new approach has begun to gain popularity: offering incentives to individual workers instead.

As remote work becomes more prevalent, more communities are offering financial incentives to workers to entice them to relocate. These programs appear to be surfacing most frequently in Midwest states, but thus far, in relatively few Wisconsin communities.

