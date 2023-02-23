Just over two years ago, before I was a legislator, my wife and I found ourselves in the hospital delivering our first child 10 weeks early. It was a scary time for us as new parents and the last thing on our minds was how we were going to afford time off of work for a 42-day NICU stay — not to mention what would come after taking a premature baby home. Fortunately, my wife and I were able to put together enough vacation and sick time between the two of us to be there for the first formative weeks of our son’s life.

That’s not always the case for Wisconsin families. According to the National Partnership for Women & Families, 77 percent of workers in Wisconsin do not have paid family leave through their job, and a typical worker who takes 4 weeks of unpaid leaves loses nearly $3,500 in income. Wisconsin is behind the curve on paid family and medical leave policy, but that could change if legislators support Governor Tony Evers’ state budget proposal on this issue.

Representative Alex Joers is a first-term Democratic member of the Wisconsin State Assembly.