Already this year, voters have approved 44 of 50 referendums seeking additional operating revenue. Another 40 such referendums are on the Nov. 8 ballot, the highest number in a decade. The school boards placing those requests before voters are sending a message. The state is not providing enough funding or allowing them to raise and spend funds locally without going to referendum.
And yet, state lawmakers tout providing “record levels of funding” for schools. How does this rhetoric fit with reality?
The answer lies in our state’s peculiar education funding system. As I’ll explain, a dollar budgeted for education by the state isn’t always a dollar that can be spent educating students. Sometimes, that dollar is purely property tax relief.
That’s what happened last school year and this school year as well. To understand this phenomenon, you need to understand how the state limits the money that can be raised by school districts.
The revenue limit law, passed without so much as a single public hearing, was slipped into the 1993-95 state budget. It was intended to be a temporary five-year experiment. Each district had its own unique revenue limit which was, in truth, a spending limit. Each district was permanently locked into its 1993-94 per-student spending level. Differences in spending among districts were preserved like flies trapped in amber.
Revenue limits restrict the yearly increase in a school district’s revenue derived from state funding and property taxes—which form the overwhelming bulk of the funding sources for schools—to a per-student amount approved by the governor and legislators. This effectively allows the state to control school district spending, since a district can’t spend what it can’t raise.
Public schools can only exceed their revenue limit by receiving voter approval at a referendum. Schools must ask district voters to approve a referendum lifting the limit—either temporarily or permanently—to allow for more spending authority.
It didn’t take the governor and lawmakers long to figure out the leverage that revenue limits provided over school spending and property taxes. After only two years, the experiment was declared over, and the limits were made permanent.
Under pressure from school boards and others, lawmakers voted to allow yearly inflationary increases to the revenue limits. From the 1998-99 school year to the 2008-09 school year, revenue limit increase amounts were indexed for inflation and tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index.
However, when the economy took a turn in early 2009, the state eliminated the inflationary adjustment. Instead, lawmakers and the governor statutorily set the adjustment in each state budget. Often, there has been no increase. That has been the case in six of the last eight school years. In 2011, the landmark Act 10 was coupled with budget provisions imposing a mandatory 5.5 percent cut in revenue limits.
The consequences of that cut and departure from automatic inflationary increases should be no surprise. In July, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum, citing U.S. Census Bureau figures, reported that Wisconsin’s per pupil spending on K-12 education has dropped from 11th-highest among the 50 states in 2002 to 25th-highest in 2020. That report suggested the current two-year freeze in both caps on school revenues and in per-pupil aid payments in the 2021-23 state budget may drive Wisconsin’s ranking even lower in upcoming years.
In addition, the failure of state and federal government to reimburse schools for the cost of mandated special education services to students with disabilities also pinches school budgets. Well over a billion dollars a year in local school costs goes unreimbursed. In tandem with revenue limits, this not only forces districts to shift funding from their general (regular) education budget to cover special education costs, but may cause them to increase class sizes or cut programs and services for regular education students or go to referendum.
Since schools were closed and shifted to virtual learning in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, they have been trying to play catch up to help kids recover from the interruption to in-person learning.
Hindering these efforts has been state funding that has not kept pace with the rising cost of goods and services. Inflation is running at over 8.3 percent per year and is eating into school (and family and business) budgets. In fact, state funding to public schools has lagged inflation by more than $3,100 per Wisconsin student since inflationary adjustments were ended in 2009-10. (See attached chart).
One-time federal COVID relief was a fiscal lifeline for many districts, but now a “fiscal cliff” looms when that one-time federal funding runs out.
Schools also face increasing challenges with staffing, ranging from teachers and substitute teachers to support staff, including bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians. With competition from other employers driving up wages, lagging resources have exacerbated this problem.
Of necessity, schools are increasingly turning to one-time funding from referenda or federal funds to meet their ongoing operational needs. Neither is a tenable long-term solution. It is imprudent to fund ongoing costs with one-time funds.
In the face of this landscape for our local schools, State Superintendent Jill Underly and the Department of Public Instruction have put forward a strong budget request to help our students recover and catch back up.
It shows a strong commitment to our public schools and should not be dismissed out of hand by elected leaders in the governor’s office and state Legislature. Indeed, elected officials need to focus more on policies and initiatives that help our public schools, which serve over 800,000 students.
Polling has consistently shown Wisconsin residents prefer increased funding for public schools to a reduction in property taxes. With a projected state surplus of more than $5 billion, the resources are there to address both.
Please consider reaching out to your state legislators and candidates for office and ask them to support your public school students.
Dan Rossmiller is government relations director at the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. The WASB is a nonprofit association that provides information and services to Wisconsin school boards in the areas of school law and policymaking, bargaining, advocacy and leadership development.