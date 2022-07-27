Democrats vs. Republicans
Buy Now

Republican and Democrats are facing off in debates preparing for the Aug. 9 primary -- and the Nov. 8 general election after that.

 Metro Creative Connection

It's primary debate season in Wisconsin.

WisPolitics.com is a co-sponsor of several televised primary debates affecting important Aug. 9 races: Democratic U.S. Senate (on NBC affiliates statewide), Republican governor (on NBC affiliates statewide), Democratic and Republican lieutenant governor (on Spectrum News) and the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin (on La Crosse-area stations).