If your application for Social Security Benefits or Supplemental Security Income was denied, you have the right to appeal through the hearing process. However, the hearing process changed after the COVID-19 pandemic forced mandatory in-person hearings in Milwaukee, Madison, and statewide to go remote beginning in March 2020.

Previously, if you did not show up for your hearing, your case would either be dismissed or the judge would issue an order to show “good cause” as to why you did not appear. The “good cause” standard can be high for some judges.

