In 2021, more than 5,000 cases landed in small claims court in Wisconsin, a special court where a plaintiff can seek money judgments against a defendant if the amount claimed is less than $10,000. Examples of such cases are breach of contract, property damage, or money owed from one person to another. Personal injury cases also go to small claims court if the amount claimed is less than $5,000.

Small claims is also the dedicated forum for eviction actions between a landlord and tenant, regardless of the amount claimed. In fact, the majority of small claims cases are eviction actions.