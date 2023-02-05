Your job is important. It is the source of your income and it’s where you spend the majority of your waking hours. It may be part of your identity. For these reasons, you do your best at your job; your accomplishments are a source of pride to you.

Therefore, when problems start at work or you are suddenly terminated, there is a need to understand why this happened. The circumstances may have a significant impact on your economic wellbeing, your reputation, and your own self-esteem. There is a natural desire to question the legality of your employer’s actions.

Rebecca Salawdeh, an attorney with Salawdeh Law Office, LLC, Wauwatosa, has represented workers in disputes with their employers since 1996. She is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin Lawyer Referral and Information Service, which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. Learn more at wislaw.org.