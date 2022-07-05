Did we see you watching the Fourth of July parade? There certainly were a lot of folks yelling "We love the library" at us as we distributed candy and little shark gliders ( they go with the Summer Reading Program theme which is "Oceans of Possibilities" and include a QR code to take you all sorts of information about the program). This year the weather cooperated rather strangely. A line of thunderstorms (or at least heavy rain) marched towards DeForest as the parade got underway and held off pretty much until the parade was finished We were in the eighth position so had returned to the library and were deconstructing our lovely float complete with palm trees, fun beach inflatables, and two kiddy pools (one of which was occupied for the entire parade by the library elf. Was he shooting water at people from his watery perch? My lips are sealed but I do know that I was sometimes in the line of fire.) when the first few drops of rain began to fall. It is always great to see so many friends and families. Now that we're past the second big holiday of summer, we at the library will buckle down to put the finishing touches on the Harry Potter Birthday Party which will be on Saturday, July 30th. While you're waiting for this party, you might enjoy reading some of the fascinating new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Now What? How to Move Forward When We’re Divided (About Basically Everything)” by Sarah Holland and Beth Silvers. The hosts of the top-rated Pantsuit Politics help you understand the powerful connections you have with other people on a personal, community-based, national and even international level, opening the door to a future characterized by hope, love and connection despite our differences.
“Outdoor Kids in an Inside World: Getting Your Familiy Out of the House and Radically Engaged With Nature” by Steven Rinella. Helping families connect with nature—and each other, this timely guide shares parenting wisdom, practical advice and hands-on activities to help kids see their own place within the natural world.
“The Rise and Reign of Mammals: A New History, from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us” by Steve Brusatte. A renowned paleontologist and “New York Times “best-selling author of “The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs”charts the extraordinary story of the dinosaurs' successor: mammals, which emerged from the shadows to rule the Earth
“The Gun Barons: The Weapons That Transformed America and the Men Who Invented Them” by John Sambridge. The story of men such as Colt, Smith & Wesson, Winchester and Remington who changed the course of American history through the invention of repeating firearms for both soldiers and everyday Americans.
Fiction
“Aurora” by David Koepp. When a solar storm knocks out the power across the globe, Aubrey Wheeler, in Aurora, Illinois, becomes the fierce protector of her suburban neighborhood, while across the country, her brother, a Silicon Valley CEO, hunkers own in his gilded desert bunker, leading to a long-overdue reckoning between siblings.
“Sands of Dune, No. 11 (Dune)”by Brian Herbert & Kevin Anderson. Collected for the first time, three previously unpublished Dune stories, shining a light upon the darker corners of the Dune universe, center around Gurney Halleck, a young firebrand Fremen woman and the child of a nobleman who becomes one of the Emperor’s most ruthless fighters.
“Cult Classic” by Sloane Crosley. From a “New York Times” best-selling author and Thurber Prize finalist comes a twisted mystery on the metaphysics of modern love, memory and mind control.
“The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand. Attempting to win the favor of the Hotel Nantucket’s new London billionaire owner, general manager Lizbet Keaton, with drama behind closed doors, staff and guests with complicated pasts, a ghost roaming the halls and her own romantic uncertainty, has her work cut out for her.
“Iona Iverson’s Rules for Commuting” by Clare Pooley. An advice columnist breaks her rule for never talking to other commuters on the train when she witnesses a nurse save another man choking on a grape.
“It All Comes Down to This” by Therese Fowler. Three sisters—Beck, a freelance journalist; Claire, a pediatric cardiologist; and Sophie, an Instagram influencer—come together to sell the family’s summer cottage in Maine, which becomes complicated by an enigmatic ex-con with his own hidden past. By a “New York Times” best-selling author.
“The Measure” by Nikki Elrick. When every person, all over the globe, receives a small wooden box bearing the same inscription and a single piece of string inside, world is thrown into a collective frenzy, in this novel told through multiple perspectives that introduces an unforgettable cast of characters.
“Tracy Flick Can’t Win” by Tom Perrotta. Tracy Flick, the iconic protagonist of Election, is back in full force as the hardworking assistant principal at a public high school in suburban New Jersey where she, energized by the prospect of a long-overdue promotion, sets out to prove her worth and get what she deserves.
“The Omega Factor” by Steve Berry. While in Belgium, UNESCO investigator Nicholas Lee, whose job it is to protect the world’s cultural objects, stumbles upon a priceless artifact that plunges him into a bitter conflict, forcing him to confront a modern-day religious crusade intent on eliminating a shocking truth from humanity’s past.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.