Over the past few weeks, months, and even years, dozens of challenges have been mounted to Wisconsin’s election laws and how our clerks run elections. A close look reveals that a small handful of conspiracy theorists and right-wing movement lawyers are driving these lawsuits and administrative complaints. These actors have clearly defined, antidemocratic interests that are not aligned with what most Wisconsinites want from their government. Who are these people so determined to block the will of the people and reshape our elections, and what do they want?
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) has filed at least three lawsuits in state courts this year challenging various aspects of early and absentee voting, and also often files complaints with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. WILL is an arch-conservative advocacy organization whose top priorities include privatizing public education, opposing commonsense gun safety policies, and attacking the humanity of transgender young people. WILL is funded primarily by the right-wing Bradley Foundation. WILL’s recent successes include eliminating drop boxes and absentee ballot return assistance for Wisconsin voters (Teigen v. WEC) and helping to convince the Wisconsin Supreme Court to adopt the nation’s most egregious partisan gerrymander (Johnson v. WEC). The St. Thomas More Society is a Chicago-based right-wing Catholic nonprofit that entered the fray of election law in the lead-up to the 2020 elections. The St. Thomas More Society’s agenda had historically focused on banning abortion and prohibiting government from protecting the civil rights of the LGBTQ community. This year, St. Thomas More attorneys have worked closely with Michael Gableman’s (now-closed) Office of Special Counsel to harass and intimidate Wisconsin mayors, attempting to cast doubt on the 2020 election results. We do not know who funds the Society, and that is by design: it took its refusal to disclose its funders all the way to the US Supreme Court and won. The St. Thomas More Society’s election litigation has mostly failed so far, including repeated challenges to five Wisconsin cities’ acceptance of private non-profit funds to help ensure safe elections during the pandemic. The law firm of Conway, Olejniczak & Jerry S.C. represents the plaintiffs in two recent lawsuits: White v. WEC, a challenge to the Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance about correcting minor defects in witness addresses on absentee ballot envelopes, and Kormanik v. WEC, a challenge to guidance about spoiling and re-voting absentee ballots. The firm also represented President Donald Trump in his unsuccessful effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Wisconsin. The current lawsuits are funded by a new dark-money group in DC, Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections (RITE), which is funded by casino magnate Steve Wynn and led by Trump’s Attorney General, William Barr. Attorneys Kevin Scott and Joseph Voiland represent the plaintiff in Archambault v. WEC, seeking to prevent the Wisconsin Elections Commission from issuing any guidance to help Wisconsin’s 1,850 municipal clerks administer elections. These attorneys have also represented Gableman in his baseless efforts to intimidate and jail five Wisconsin mayors for declining to sit for secret depositions as part of Gableman’s so-called “investigation” into the 2020 election. That sham investigation failed to provide any new information about the election. Mr. Voiland also represented Senator Ron Johnson in the Teigen case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, advocating for the elimination of drop boxes and ballot return assistance.