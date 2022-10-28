Heather Dubois Bourenane

Heather Dubois Bourenane, executive director of the Wisconsin Public Education Network, gave opening remarks during the WPEN’s 7th annual Summer Summit at Sun Prairie High School on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

 Chris Mertes

The beautiful thing about public schools is that they accept all students and provide equal opportunities for all children to thrive. When schools have the resources to provide robust, integrated, and inclusive learning environments, all of our students do better.

Unfortunately, however, Wisconsin public school students have been systematically deprived of resources, chronically underserved by decades of cuts and a state funding system that pits property tax politics against students’ needs.

Tags