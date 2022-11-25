We’ve written about an “attitude of gratitude” before, and how much that does to improve one’s sense of well being and happiness. Yet while we’re stuffing our faces with turkey, gravy, and yes, stuffing, we can sometimes lose sight of what the holiday is all about—giving thanks and appreciating the bounty before us.
I thought of my top five things I’m grateful for:
The election results: Not every candidate I voted for won, but I was happy to see that during this time of political divide, people clearly voted for both Democrats and Republicans. Seeing Wisconsinites vote for the candidates they felt would best do the job, rather than along party lines, is encouraging.
So much to do, so little time: Waunakee is humming with events in the next few weeks, with the Light the Night with Santa Parade Dec. 2, then Santa’s visit to the Village Center Dec. 3, school plays, concerts, and just the usual variety of events offered at the Waunakee Public Library and Village Center. Schumacher Farm Park will also host Christmas teas and other seasonal activities. These all take volunteers who give their time to their community.
Music and art: The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit opens in Madison Nov. 24. It ran in Chicago but we never made it there. My husband and I are splurging this year on tickets to it now that it’s here to celebrate my birthday. As for music, I love discovering artists like Grammy-winner Jon Batiste. Sometimes, YouTube will steer me in the direction of an album by a musician I’ve listened to for years. Recently, that was “Solo Monk,” a collection of Thelonius Monk playing his compositions on piano.
My good fortune: The snow is falling outside as I write this, but I am warm inside. I have enough to eat, people who love me, and work that engages my mind and connects me with people.
The future: Recently, I heard a National Public Radio report about energy storage and getting to a point where the United States is powered by 100% renewable sources. One expert postulated that Millennials and the next generation, Gen Z folks, fume about climate change and are likely to actually do something about it.
Happy Thanksgiving to our readers. Take some time to appreciate the gifts in your life.