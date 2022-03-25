You think April 5{sup}TH{/sup}is not an Important date this year that doesn’t matter and just another boring off year election? Before you decide, dig out your last few property tax bills.
Ask this e simple question: Which elected Village Officials voted for a Local Tax “Rate” increase last year knowing what was ahead of us all now.
Do you think your taxes, fees, surcharges will go down as the economy tanks?
{ol start=”1”}
Given increased borrowing, spending, and tax “Rate” increases last year, do you think that will change in December 2022? How do you think will newly elected officials vote?
Your personal budget, needs, and living standards must “decrease” to compensate for “Inflation”, higher prices”. Has the local government, schools, County government implemented “any” action to compensate in a likewise manner?
Fees and charges are raised and passed on to you for even basic public safety services and essential public services. Do you know what it will cost you for an ambulance, fire Service calls with or without insurance?
When your employer demands sacrifices in order for you to stay employed and in business, when state and federal money shrinks, have local, schools, county, and state governments done likewise?
Are we any more prepared now for the upcoming “Midterm Election COVID variant” coming in October?
{/ol}
Local government officials claimed local taxes are small compared to other taxing authority levies as justification for their tax rate increase while not reducing spending and borrowing. I’m looking forward to seeing the end of the first 2022 budget results before the annual 2{sup}nd{/sup}quarter spending spree takes place.
Everyone knows the bigger the unit of government the harder it is to change their practices. Candidates must hear from you (Pretending to listen at a 3-minute public comment session doesn’t count. The decisions are already made before the public hearing vote in December. When elections are conducted on off years locally, is it really the people’s voice when approximately 2000 out of 11000 residents cast a ballot? It will never stop local officials from claiming the majority of voters approved the tax increases in low turnout years: Did you ever wonder why tax referendums were conducted in off-year elections? Mothers are finally addressing our of control school boards across the nation. They are leading the way. Maybe its time to look deeper into local government.