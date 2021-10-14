Dear Emily Stone,
Your Natural Connections Column titled,”Fuzzy bees fattening up for fall”, in the DeForest Times-Tribune this past Thursday, September 30,2021 was delightful! I hope you keep writing these columns and contributing to my local paper!
Bees and native pollinators are so important to us, we need to know as much as we can learn about them. It was so fascinating to know what our native bumblebees are doing in the fall and how they are preparing for the winter, what they need for a habitat--I didn’t know they had a need for their shallow burrows to be sheltered by fallen leaves and then an insulating layer of fallen snow in order to survive the drastic temperature swings of our winters in Wisconsin.
A very important point you make is that we take that protection away from the bumblebees if we rake away the leaves and leave the bees literally “out in the cold!” If our yards are too tidy, we may cause thousands of our important bees to die in the winter! Just by leaving leaf clutter on our lawns and yards, we are giving the gift of life to next year’s bees who will pollinate our fruit and vegetables.
Did you know there is a citizen science project being run by the UWMadison’s Entomology Lab, the Gratton Lab? The project is titled WiBee in which those who wish to help can learn our local pollinators, download this free app with the same name, and read the process of using the app to help the entomology lab gather info about the patterns of activities of our local pollinators. The goal of WiBee is to help entomologists discover how native pollinators do their essential work as they visit our gardens.
I am so grateful to learn of the Cable Museum and hope to visit soon.
Sincerely,
Marcia Riquelme, DeForest