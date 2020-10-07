Brokish: Theft of political signs in Windsor area

Recently, we have had political signs that endorse Abby Lowery stolen from various parks in the Windsor area. These signs are legally placed in the parks. Anyone can put a sign in the park.

The Village of Windsor was consulted as to the legality of putting signs in the parks. We were told that anyone can because the parks are public places.

If anyone is caught stealing signs, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Stealing a sign is a felony. Everyone needs to be fair. If you want to have an opposing sign there, then put one there. I suspect it is kids doing this, but it may not be.

Ginny Brokish

Windsor

