Brokish: Theft of political signs in Windsor area
Recently, we have had political signs that endorse Abby Lowery stolen from various parks in the Windsor area. These signs are legally placed in the parks. Anyone can put a sign in the park.
The Village of Windsor was consulted as to the legality of putting signs in the parks. We were told that anyone can because the parks are public places.
If anyone is caught stealing signs, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Stealing a sign is a felony. Everyone needs to be fair. If you want to have an opposing sign there, then put one there. I suspect it is kids doing this, but it may not be.
Ginny Brokish
Windsor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.