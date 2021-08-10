I have opinions on so many levels to Jason Schlultz’s letter rebuking Dick Emerson’s ”D News” column but I’ll comment on just two. First, did Mr. Schultz’s letter really conform to the DTT’s “guidelines of civility”? I may be wrong but I was brought up to believe “bigoted, backward thinking” name calling did not pass for civil discussion. It does illustrate well, however, a very simple point. The all-knowing, big-thinking woke crowd, really does have all the answers. Clearly open, free discussion is beneath them. To me that’s simply….‘sit down and shut up’, we know best.
Lastly, on the “old white dude” comment while, at the same time, “taking a stand against racism”. I was brought up to think that casting dispersions on one’s innate born characteristics, such as skin color or gender, was the very definition of racism. Of course, my parents may have been wrong on that one also.
Gregg Tipple, Village of Windsor